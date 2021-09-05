Narendra Modi alerted to the void of the Central Vigilance Commission





A group of former judges, lawyers and activists wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing deep concern over the lack of appointment of the president and a vigilance commissioner from the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) despite the positions that have been vacant for several months. In addition to being the supreme watchdog institution in the country, the CVC is vested with the power to investigate allegations of corruption against certain categories of officials, including complaints submitted to it by Lokpal.

The CVC is the designated authority to receive complaints from whistleblowers under the 2004 Public Interest Disclosure and Whistleblower Protection (PIDPI) resolution. Under the CVC law, the commission should have a central vigilance commissioner, who is also the chairman, and two vigilance commissioners. The letter said that following the retirement of a vigilance commissioner in October last year, the CVC was operating with the president and a vigilance commissioner. The president stepped down in June this year and the institution has operated since then with a single commissioner who has been appointed interim president, although no provision exists in law for such an arrangement. The signatories of the letter are the former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Judge AP Shah, former High Court Judge Patna Anjana Prakash, Lawyer Prashant Bhushan, social activist Aruna Roy, retired IPS agent Meeran Borwankar, IAS (retired) Sundar Burra, former Information Commissioner (Central Information Commission) Shailesh Gandhi and social activist and founder of Satark Nagrik Sangathan , Anjali Bhardwaj. Even in 2019 and 2020, for almost 12 months, the commission was without a chair and an ad hoc arrangement of appointing an interim leader was used. The goal of setting up autonomous oversight bodies like the CVC is defeated if appointments are not made in a timely manner, the letter said. The government effectively paralyzed the Central Vigilance Commission by leaving the posts of commissioner vacant. In addition, it is imperative that appointments be made in a transparent manner to maintain the integrity of the decision-making process, he added. The letter pointed out that the Supreme Court, in multiple judgments, had given specific instructions to ensure transparency in the process of screening, selecting and appointing officials from various independent bodies such as the CVC and the CIC in order to avoid undermine the appointment process. Yet, the signatories said, no transparency is respected by the government in the appointment process, thus undermining the very purpose of the law and the institution created to fight corruption. It is worrying to note that apart from the circular of May 2021, inviting to apply for the post of central commissioner for vigilance, no other details are available in the public domain. Even the names of the members of the search committee and the details of the requests received in accordance with the circular are not disclosed. Timely and transparent appointments are essential to ensure the proper functioning of the institutions. Transparency protects against arbitrariness in the appointment process and builds public confidence. We urge you to ensure that vacancies within the CVC are filled without further delay in a transparent manner, the letter said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/india/narendra-modi-alerted-to-central-vigilance-commission-vacuum/cid/1829412 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos