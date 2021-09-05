Prime Minister Imran will likely perform modern KCR inauguration next week





KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to visit Karachi on September 11 to inaugurate several development projects in the metropolis.

According to sources, the Prime Minister during his visit will inaugurate the modern Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project.

He will also chair a meeting at Governor House Karachi to review the status of Karachi’s Green Line BRT project and other federally funded projects.

Sources told FYR News that Prime Minister Imran Khan will also hold meetings with various delegations during his next visit to Karachi.

Federal Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar chaired a meeting last week to review the current status and pace of work on the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR).

During the meeting, Asad Umar urged Pakistan Railways to complete all formalities as soon as possible and ensure that all necessary arrangements for the inauguration of KCR infrastructure are made by September 2021. .

The Pakistan Railways Secretary informed the Minister that the Karachi Circular Railway project is on track according to the deadlines given by the ministry. He told the meeting that the KCR is considering building a 43 km long, affordable, world-class mass transit system using environmentally friendly electric trains.

The Minister was also briefed on the freight corridor from Keamari to Pipri Marshalling Yard.

KCR project

According to Pakistan Railways, the Karachi circular railway project will be completed in three phases. The length of the KCR project was 43.13 km, of which 14.95 km on the ground and 28.18 km in height. It would have 24 stations and its ridership per day would be approximately 550,000.

The second phase will expand operations to a seven kilometer track from Orangi station to Gilani station, while the third will see trains run on a nine kilometer stretch between Gilani station and Drigh settlement.

The second phase of KCR will cost Rs 8.70 billion, while the third phase would be completed under a public-private partnership.

