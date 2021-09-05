Politics
Behind Jokowi’s series, unite leaders of mass organizations and political parties
PSI DPP Acting President Giring Ganesha confirmed the meeting. Besides the PSI, the general chairman and general secretary of the PKP, the Perindo Party and the Hanura Party were also present. While the Crescent Star Party (PBB) was present only the Secretary General.
During the meeting, Jokowi presented a number of government achievements related to the management of Covid-19. He said Indonesia was not included in the top 10 countries with the highest Covid cases even though in terms of the 4th largest population in the world, it was ranked 7th in the world in vaccination programs, and the inflation control was in the 1.5 percent range. Giring said the government has done what it takes to deal with the pandemic.
The government has taken the right steps to balance health and the economy. We support the government’s “gas and brake” policy so that health is achieved, that economic growth also increases. Not easy, that’s for sure. But we don’t need to be discouraged because this difficult thing is experienced by every country in the world, Giring said in his statement on Thursday (2/9/2021).
On this occasion, PSI shared the aspirations of entrepreneurs, especially small entrepreneurs, who hoped that the PPKM policy led by the government could help encourage the business world to recover and recover. He gave an example of Bali, which has been hit by the pandemic, like Legian, Popies, Kuta Seminyak and other places that originally boosted the tourism economy a lot, now they are completely closed.
Quiet, empty like a ghost town. On this occasion, I bring the aspirations of the citizens of Bali so that the quarantine of international flights takes place in Bali, not in Jakarta. So that occupation tens of thousands of hotel rooms may start to fill with quarantined tourists, Giring said.
Hearing the proposal, President Jokowi said he would discuss it at a cabinet meeting.
Meanwhile, Justice and Unity Party (PKP) general secretary Said Salahuddin said the meeting discussed two things. First, regarding the government’s presentation of COVID management performance. The second is a question of information on the description of the new capital.
“But as for the new capital specifically, this is only direct information to non-parliamentary political parties,” Said told reporters. Tirto, Thursday (02/29/2021).
Said admitted that several CEOs and the Secretary-General responded positively to Jokowi’s explanation. Many of them also recalled Jokowi’s explanation, for example about the new capital. For example, there are political parties that remind us that the country is still focused on managing the COVID pandemic.
“Thus, the construction of the new capital in time according to the plan, it is just that for the process of pursuing this program the president is also very concerned about the aspirations of the ketum, general secretary of the political parties so that it is not rushed, so that it is not forced , which can then lead to bad perceptions on the part of the public, ”Said said.
Said also said that Jokowi explained in detail the handling of COVID-19. He saw that the central government already had complete data on the management of COVID. Based on Jokowi’s presentation, he believes there is a lot of information that was not conveyed correctly. Therefore, he encouraged the government to do more socialization.
Arguably, meetings with unparliamentary party officials are part of Jokowi’s closed-door meeting. Previously, Jokowi held a meeting with 7 parliamentary parties, including the PAN. The meeting also discussed the management of COVID and touched on the country’s capital.
Meanwhile, Monday (8/30/2021), Jokowi invited a number of religious organizations to the Palace. In a written statement received from the General Secretary of PGI, Reverend Gomar Gultom, Jokowi also discussed the issue of the national capital and the handling of COVID.
Around this time, Jokowi again touched on the achievement of COVID handling. Jokowi also admitted that he was in no rush to move the nation’s capital to a new capital during the pandemic.
University of Padjadjaran policy professor Kunto A. Wibowo regarded the meeting as the government’s agenda to convey achievements in dealing with COVID. However, this should not be necessary as many of the general presidents and general secretaries of political parties are also part of Jokowi’s cabinet.
“If the reasons are discussed regarding the management of Covid and the economic recovery, it is in fact the agenda of Pak Jokowi with his ministers. So in my opinion, it is not necessary to meet with the president of the political party, although several political party leaders are also ministers. , the secretary general of political parties is also a minister. What the minister is wearing, “Kunto told reporters. Tirto.
Kunto believed that the effort to bring together the president and secretary general of parliamentary political parties would strengthen a number of strategic parliamentary issues, such as the amendment of the 1945 Constitution, the issue of 3 terms and other legislative agendas. .
It illustrates the history of the KPK law and the law on job creation in mid-2019 and 2020 which were still confirmed while it was still a bill. In fact, both bills were rejected by the public.
Kunto fears the series of meetings may justify future agendas during the pandemic.
“Criticism of COVID management may in fact be twirl or in turn be an important reason for extending the mandate of the president and members of the DPR RI. In my opinion, these two things could be irrelevant and even bolster Pak Jokowi’s agenda, ”Kunto said.
On the other hand, Kunto sees Jokowi’s efforts to invite political parties and mass organizations as a step for the government to establish communication and improve government communication with different parties in dealing with COVID. However, Kunto stressed that all efforts to improve communication regarding the management of COVID-19 did not mean the problem was resolved.
“It’s more embracing and building alliances than being seen as a lonely and angry hero. But again, if this will be effective in the context of Covid, maybe the alliance that is being built needs to be expanded not only with the political elite and the elite of mass organizations, ”Kunto said.
Meanwhile, Suko Widodo, professor of mass communication at Airlangga University, found that Jokowi was trying to restore trust and communication with all parties.
He assessed that Jokowi was facing various pressures and criticisms, such as the issue of the National Insight Test (TWK) to the issue of COVID. Therefore, Jokowi brought together the main political parties and mass organizations to reaffirm his position as president.
“Pak Jokowi needs support to legitimize himself as a strong president,” Suko told reporters. Tirto.
Suko saw that Jokowi was trying to reach out to those who began to doubt him, especially when survey results showed a decline in confidence in Jokowi’s government.
Jokowi is also aware that some government policies have a negative impact and can make his relations with many parties tenuous. One of the things that can be seen is how the PDIP is trying to put pressure on Jokowi to handle the pandemic, as all the ministers in his cabinet start to think about winning 2024 for their respective parties.
He also realized that political communication efforts cannot be separated from certain political interests. However, Suko sees the effort to bring together mass organizations and political parties as an effort to prove that the former mayor of Solo is still “their friends”.
The meeting was also a signal that Jokowi was ready to communicate in order to uphold the legacy of former DKI governor Jakarta, including the plan to build a new capital, Suko said.
“The point is that support is needed, whether that support is to maintain stability for example or to pursue the idea for the third period, I don’t know. But what is certain is that now it is is the assertion that Pak Jokowi needs strong support from different lines. Build confidence, ”Suko said.
