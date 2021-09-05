Facebook apologizes for ‘Primates’ label on black men videoExBulletin







toggle legend Richard Drew / AP

Richard Drew / AP Facebook has apologized on behalf of its artificial intelligence software which asked users watching a video featuring black men if they wanted to see more “primate videos.” The social media giant has since turned off the topic recommendation feature and says it is investigating the cause of the error, but the video had been live for more than a year. A Facebook spokesperson said The New York Times Friday, which first reported on the story, that the automated prompt was an “unacceptable mistake” and apologized to anyone who encountered the offensive suggestion. The video, uploaded by the Daily mail on June 27, 2020, documented a meeting between a white man and a group of black men who were celebrating a birthday. The clip captures the white man who allegedly called 911 to report that he was “being harassed by a group of black men”, before switching to an unrelated video that showed police officers arresting a black tenant at his home. Former Facebook employee Darci Groves tweeted about the error Thursday after a friend made her aware of the misidentification. She shared a screenshot of the video that captured “Continue to see primate videos?” from Facebook. a message. “This ‘keep seeing’ prompt is unacceptable, @Facebook,” she wrote. “And although the video is over a year old, a friend got this prompt yesterday. Friends of [Facebook], please climb. It’s obvious.” This is not the first time that Facebook has come under the spotlight for major technical errors. Last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s name appeared as “Mr. S *** hole” on his platform when it was translated from Burmese to English. The translation issue appeared to be specific to Facebook and did not occur on Google, Reuters had reported. However, in 2015, Google’s image recognition software classified photos of blacks as “gorillas”. Google apologized and removed gorilla, chimpanzee, chimpanzee and monkey tags – words that remained censored more than two years later, Wired reported. Facebook could not be reached for comment. To note: Facebook is one of the financial backers of NPR.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/09/04/1034368231/facebook-apologizes-after-its-ai-labels-black-men-as-primates The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos