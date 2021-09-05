Trump Ally Rep. Anthony Sabatini Introduces Bill to Audit 2020 Florida Election





Florida representative and ally of former President Donald Trump drafts bill to audit 2020 presidential election after secretary of state rejects call for a review of the state’s five most populous counties .

State Representative Anthony Sabatini, a Republican closely aligned with Trump’s America First agenda, shared the first draft of the audit bill on Friday. The bill requires Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to appoint an independent third party to conduct a “forensic audit” of the 2020 election in “every constituency in every county with a population of 415,000 or more.”

Sabatini told Newsweek that the bill will be tabled in the coming weeks. “Post-election audits should be a normal procedure. Transparency and accountability ensure voter confidence,” he said.

According to the bill, the audit must begin before April 15, 2022 and be completed within 60 days. It also requires auditors to submit a report to DeSantis, Florida Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee, the Elections Division, election supervisors, and state congressional leaders within 30 days of the end of the ‘audit.

Florida State Representative Anthony Sabatini is drafting a bill to audit the 2020 Florida presidential election. myfloridahouse.gov

Despite Trump’s victory in Florida in the 2020 presidential election, Sabatini asked Lee in July for an audit of the vote in Hillsborough, Miami-Dade, Boward, Orange and Palm Beach counties, which are five Democratic strongholds.

Lee quickly dismissed the appeal, saying the 2020 state election “was accurate, transparent, and conducted in accordance with Florida law.”

“A full forensic audit of the five counties must be carried out immediately. Florida voters’ confidence in our election is at an all-time low. Disturbing revelations in Arizona, Georgia and other states make it clear that the secretary state must do more than seek future elections, “Sabatini wrote in a statement in July.

Sabatini, who has served Florida’s 32nd District in Lake County since 2018, has supported Trump’s voter fraud conspiracy theory since the 2020 election. “I am extremely grateful to Biden for losing in 2020,” he tweeted on November 26.

Last month, Sabatini introduced a new bill to name Florida’s longest freeway, Highway 27, “President Donald J. Trump’s highway” in honor of what he called “l ‘one of America’s greatest presidents “.

He is also one of a number of Florida political figures expected to speak at AmpFest 2021, an upcoming event taking place at the Trump National Doral in Miami in October that will feature conspiracy theorists and supporters of the radical QAnon movement. Other speakers include Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, Arizona Representative Paul Gosar and longtime Trump ally Roger Stone.

Newsweek has contacted the Florida Democratic Party for comment. This story will be updated with any response.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/trump-ally-state-rep-anthony-sabatini-filing-bill-audit-2020-election-florida-1626182 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos