A progress report from the Modi government

The claim is that India has stayed the course in pursuing economic reforms during years of lackluster global economic growth caused by weak global demand, difficult domestic financial conditions and weak or erratic monsoons, and above all, the pandemic.

Given that the latest book on the Modi government is edited by KJ Alphons, former minister and member of parliament for the BJP, and features a preface by Ajit Doval, national security adviser, no one should expect it. or an objective account of seven years of Modi government. The authors of the chapters are also those who have been part of the government at one time or another, or of its advisers. But the purpose of the book is quite honorable as it presents the facts as they are known to those who shaped or implemented the policies based on the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who himself endorsed the content. of the book in a tweet. They also had the rare advantage of interacting with the Prime Minister. It is right after getting it from the mouths of the horses.

No one better than Amitabh Kant could have given a more complete insight with his perch in the Niti Aayog with his finger in each pie. Indeed, Niti Aayog has become more visible and influential than the Planning Commission and Kant, being a field administrator, has the pulse of the people for success and the opposite of the countless yojanas that have emerged from the revolutionary vision of the PM. Interestingly, he considers the Swachh Bharat mission and ambitious district program to be the most important of them, as they have resulted in scientifically executed behavior change, even though India is not yet completely free from defecation at the open air. The national education policy has rightly been seen as an important achievement as the entire education system is being renovated. I was happy to see what we tried to do during the Oommen Chandy government in higher education. Implementing the policy will be a daunting task, but a start has been made. Kant mentions many other futuristic moves in tech, reshaping bureaucracy, fighting Covid-19 and others, but the most important point he makes is that empowerment has been at the heart of PM’s agenda and that a courageous start has been made, although its assertion that PM has acted on all fronts with passion and speed may be questioned.

Having followed Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ foreign policy closely and written a book on his first term, Modiplomacy, I can guarantee that Shakti Sinha’s foreign policy account is fairly objective, although he has overlooked the criticism that Prime Minister Modi personalized foreign policy and failed to give credit to Pandit Nehru and others for laying the foundations, which allowed him to build on them. Continuity and change by not hesitating to overcome the hesitations of the past where necessary have been the hallmarks of foreign policy for the past seven years. Having seen Modi in action on Capitol Hill and at the World Bank, seeking to punish Pakistan economically for Kargil, I was aware that he had a fondness for international affairs as he demonstrated as soon as he became Prime Minister . The bold initiatives he has taken have put India in the spotlight. His best moment was in 2016 when he declared a new symphony in Indo-American relations due to his extraordinary equation with President Barack Obama. But more importantly, he reversed setbacks due to President Trump’s unpredictability and weird ways to India’s advantage.

Sinha reminds us of the many travels and meetings of the PM and how he charmed many nationalities, especially those of Indian origin. He broke with the doctrinaire approach of the past and reconciled the seemingly intractable differences with other nations. He evokes the links with the Quad and the OCS, the trilateral dialogue with Japan and the United States on the one hand and Russia and China on the other hand, the close relations with Saudi Arabia, Israel and the United States. ‘Iran. But the list of such examples could be longer.

Prime Minister Modi played an important role in Paris on climate change, but the United States joined an international agreement on climate change in Copenhagen, when Prime Minister Manmohan Singh agreed to walk away from the Rio consensus . Paris was only the officialization of Copenhagen. Likewise, when talking about the nuclear liability law, it should be remembered that it was the opposition that pressured it in Parliament during the UPA government and that the solution of the problem through insurance did not. not worked as Sinha mentions. Nuclear trade with the United States, envisioned in the Indo-American nuclear deal never materialized due to nuclear liability law. But his overall assessment that Prime Minister Modis’ foreign policy has ensured continuity, but with a strong dose of change, so much so that the trajectory has often shifted to a higher level, is correct.

The chapters on Homeland Security and Defense describe how the structures of the two sectors have been strengthened not only in accordance with the vision and plans of the WP, but also in response to specific situations that have arisen in seven years. It must have been a great disappointment to him that in the midst of the pandemic, China, whose leader he has met on several occasions, triggered a foray through the real line of control. The way in which the situation has been handled with a mixture of firmness and flexibility testifies to the success of domestic policy and defense policy. A former Minister of the Interior and a Secretary of Defense competently described the achievements.

The chapter on economics is the centerpiece of the book. Bimal Julka and Anantha Nageswaran begin with an image of a crumbling economy as a macroeconomic backdrop that Prime Minister Modi inherited. They characterize demonetization as a shrewd and courageous move by the Prime Minister. The objectives of demonetization were manifold, but it was above all a question of curbing the widespread use of black money. They admit that judgment on period political decisions cannot be made instantly or in real time. But they make a tantalizing promise that unlike the nationalization of banks, which has turned out to be mixed to negative, after five decades, demonetization will be deemed positive during the same period. It is a promise that the whole nation will want to see come true. They practically say the jury is still out on the benefits of demonetization.

The chapter on lessons learned for policymaking during the Covid era by Sanjeev Sanyal traces India’s response to the pandemic at a time when India groped in the dark for lack of information or strategy. The early lockdown was meant to have time to get a good scientific picture and engage our scientists in developing a defense plan. By avoiding spending on a stimulus package, India conserved resources for new technologies as they became available. In June 2021, the options became clearer and a targeted intervention approach became necessary. Economic planners were in the same place as health policy makers and even today there is no certainty about the possible extent of the disease or the economic recovery. Sanyal explains the problem of planning in an uncertain world. He quotes a Prussian general who said: No plan survives first contact with the enemy.

As for the future, Sanyal gives some good advice: invest in monitoring rather than forecasting models. Finally, respond quickly, firmly and flexibly. Use real-time observation to get feedback and adapt to changing circumstances. With experience, we will be able to anticipate certain things that should be adjusted quickly so that management and mental space are free to face the unforeseeable. He did not attribute any of the decisions regarding the pandemic to the prime minister.

Anand Boses’ essay on public services in India highlights the problems that arose in transforming a colonial service to serve the people. In reality, the civil service still retains many vestiges of the colonial era, with the added scourge of corruption. He presents the PM Modis Mission KarmAayogi project, which aims to reform the civil service under the supervision of the Prime Minister himself. The KarmAayogi mission is a step in the right direction, a step taken at the right time, he says. But his comment that KarmAayogi is intended to equip the Indian civil service to explore the sound of silence, the inner world of administrative sense is somewhat rhetorical. But his conclusion is that the officials chose to be pushed into the river laden with crocodiles. They have no other way but to swim and reach the shore. The KarmAayogi mission allows them to negotiate the turbulent river to reach the shore safely. But the proof of the pudding lies in eating it, he suggests.

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan’s chapter on the triple talaq is a virtual treatise on the historical and religious context of the phenomenon. He was careful to craft it so that readers know how complex the issue was and how Prime Minister Modi quickly understood the whole issue in one sitting with him and acted quickly to enact a law in a truly gesture. courageous, yet risky.

Alphons is at his best argument in the short epilogue, in which he challenges readers to debate the policies of the Modi government and the data provided. It sums up the main characteristics of previous prime ministers and expresses his conviction that Prime Minister Modi initiated political reforms and implemented them like never before, with an immense sense of purpose. He takes issue with the theory that Prime Minister Modi is pro-rich and right-wing because his actions have always been for the poor, although he needs private sector wealth creation. It ends with an exhortation to support elected central and state governments, regardless of their political or religious beliefs. give people a life of dignity.

As expected, the book unabashedly focuses on the positive aspects of the Modi government, bypassing many divisive questions. But it contains a wealth of information for those looking to be well informed before applauding or denigrating the government.

TP Sreenivasan (IFS 1967) is a former Ambassador of India and Governor for India of the IAEA.