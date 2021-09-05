Letter to Shareholders of Facedrive Inc. from Sayan Navaratnam | Business





TORONTO – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 4, 2021–

Mr. Sayan Navaratnam announced last week that he will be stepping down as President and CEO of Facedrive Inc. Below is a letter from him to all other shareholders.

It was with a heavy heart that I announced earlier my resignation from Facedrive Inc. effective September 1, 2021. Serving as CEO of this truly transformational company has been a great privilege.

When it was founded, Facedrive was considered by some to be a simple, sustainable ride-sharing company. I saw something far more disruptive and transformational: an untapped ESG technology platform that could leverage mobility and logistics technology to bring consumers together and move the world forward. I was drawn to the idea of ​​Facedrive as a platform for environmental change. I wanted to be part of building a business that championed the idea that we can build successful businesses that operate responsibly to the planet.

Over the two years of operating public markets, the incredibly innovative and dedicated Facedrive team has completed numerous transactions to scale and grow the business. Everyone on the team worked tirelessly. Weekends did not exist. Holidays were few and far between. We all knew we were building something special. I have also invited many key executives from other companies I am involved with to help develop the Facedrive business; all did so without any compensation.

Facedrive has gone from an environmentally friendly carpooling company to an ESG platform with five connected offers. Facedrive developed a food delivery service through its acquisitions of Food Highway and Foodora, and then expanded it to offer last mile logistics services. Facedrive developed its electric vehicle subscription business through the acquisition of Steer from Exelon. Facedrive created and developed its health services business through the development of market-leading contact tracing technology. Each of these initiatives was the culmination of my original vision, but was also accelerated by the impact of the pandemic on the ride-sharing business.

During this same two-year period, members of the management team, founding shareholders and early key investors, with the exception of Mr. Imran Khan, have continuously and voluntarily agreed to extend their lock-up agreements. ‘actions. The investors did not receive any consideration for these voluntary blocking extensions. We as a team wanted to send a clear message that we believe in the long term success of Facedrive and have no intention of selling any shares during its early years. I have done my best to lead by example. I continued to voluntarily block my actions. I refused a salary or stock-based compensation and I refused reimbursement for company-related expenses. As a team we have always been there for the long haul and believed that over time the company would be characterized by stable and reliably traded stocks. We were happy to keep our heads down, to work and to reap the rewards at the right time.

Late last year, I brought an action in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice against Mr. Khan, in which I challenge his ownership of a considerable number of Facedrive shares. If I am successful, I intend to donate these actions to several charities that I support. After I initiated the action, Mr. Khan informed me that he did not intend to sell shares of Facedrive. Despite this portrayal, Mr. Khan subsequently publicly announced a plan to sell Facedrive shares. Since this announcement, Mr. Khan has sold hundreds of thousands of Facedrive shares and earned millions of dollars. Naturally, this had a dramatic impact on the value of the shares and caused it to move negatively almost every day thereafter. I learned last week that Mr. Khan intended to dispose of an additional 786,000 shares. All this while management felt that the fundamentals and execution of our vision are stronger and better than ever.

Mr. Khan’s decision to sell his shares put his own interests ahead of those of Facedrives investors, employees and partners. Mr. Khan earns millions of dollars when the people who started the business willfully restrict their ability to sell.

Mr. Khan’s decision to sell such a large volume of shares forced the hands of other Facedrives investors. In view of Mr. Khan’s conduct, Facedrive Inc. earlier announced that it was proposing to release investors from all voluntary lock-up agreements. These investors should become, subject to their contractual restrictions and their financial and legal advice, free from any voluntary extension of blocking.

I believe that my decision serves the best interests of Facedrive and its shareholders. I have absolute confidence in the management team to implement our vision and remain the main shareholder. However, I will not let my pursuit of Mr. Khan conflict with or distract from Facedrive’s activities. I cannot, in good conscience, allow hundreds of employees to work tirelessly, investors to patiently hold their positions, and management to continue to grow the business, while the person least responsible for all this cash. As such, I intend to devote my resources, time and energy to bringing Mr. Khan to justice. He must be held responsible.

