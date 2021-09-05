President Joko Widodo inaugurated the Balikpapan-Samarinda toll road on the Balikpapan-Samboja section. SETPRES

First Balsam toll road in Kalimantan, from 3 to 1.5

The Balikpapan-Samarinda (Balsam) toll road was inaugurated by President Joko Widodo. The first toll road in Kalimantan will create new points of economic growth and also improve the logistics network to be better, more efficient and faster.

The journey from Balikpapan and Samarinda in East Kalimantan doesn’t have to be long. Previously there was only one road with two vehicles connecting the two cities. But now the government has inaugurated the Balikpapan-Samarinda toll road (Balsam toll).

On Tuesday August 24, 2021, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was accompanied by Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto, TNI Commander Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, General in National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo, East Kalimantan Governor Isran Noor and PT Principal Director Jasa Marga Subakti Syukur inaugurated Sections I and V of the Balikpapan-Samarinda (Balsam) toll road. With the inauguration of the two sections, the Balsam toll motorway has been connected and is officially fully operational, namely the 5 existing sections.

“WL Today the entire 97.3 km Balikpapan-Samarinda toll road has been completed, it is also history as this toll road is the first on the island of Kalimantan ”, said the President Jokowi, at the site of the inauguration of the Manggar toll which was broadcast virtually.

President Jokowi said that the construction of the highway in Kalimantan is also clear evidence that the government is stepping up development centered on Indonesia. Infrastructure development is not only centered in Java and Sumatra, but also evenly distributed in other parts of Indonesia.

President Jokowi hopes that the Balsam toll road will create new points of economic growth and also improve the logistics network to be better, more efficient and faster. It is believed that a better logistics network will improve competitiveness, especially for commodities produced in East Kalimantan. “With easier access to lower logistics costs, East Kalimantan’s export products will of course have high competitiveness, making East Kalimantan’s economy more efficient and competitive,” President Jokowi said.

In December 2019, sections II, III and IV of the Balsam toll motorway were inaugurated. And since the inauguration, the average daily traffic of passing vehicles has reached around 4,000 to 5,000 vehicles per day. And it is hoped that after connecting all sections of this toll road can increase to 11,000 vehicles per day.

PUPR ministry’s highways director general Hedy Rahadian said the Balsam toll road is expected to become the backbone that creates a new economic zone on the island of Kalimantan. This toll road will reduce the logistics costs of goods and services and the travel time between Balikpapan and Samarinda from about 3 hours to just 1.5 hours.

Hedy Rahadian reported that the Balsam toll road, which has been built since November 2016, consists of 5 sections, namely Section I of Balikpapan-Samboja section (21.66 km), Section II of section Samboja-Muara Jawa (30.98 km), section III of Muara Jawa-Palaran (17.30 km), section IV Palaran-Samarinda (16.59 km) and section V of section Balikpapan-Manggar (10 , 74 km).

Funding for the Balsam toll comes from sustainability gap fund (VGF) APBN and APBD account for 30 percent and the rest is business investment. VGF is one of the advances made by the government to accelerate infrastructure development in the country. VGF is providing support for the feasibility of part of the construction cost of a government-business cooperation project in the provision of infrastructure.

Out of the five sections, the government is providing support for the construction of Sections I and V, which aims to improve the financial feasibility of the toll road with a construction cost of 4.38 trillion rupees. Regarding Sections II, III and IV, the construction uses funds from the PT Jasa Marga Balikpapan-Samarinda Toll Road Business Entity (BUJT) with an investment value of 11.89 trillion rupees.

Once these last two sections are operational, there are two new toll gates as public access to enter the Balikpapan-Samarinda toll road, namely the Manggar (GT) toll gate which is connected to Jl Mulawarman which is also nearby. from Sultan Aji Muhammad Sulaiman Sepinggan Airport, and GT Karang Joang which is connected to Jl Soekarno Hatta Km 13.

The second strategic role, the toll road, which was initiated in 2010 by the former governor of East Kalimantan Awang Faroek Ishak, connects two main growth points, namely Balikpapan and Samarinda. This toll road network will further strengthen the functions of the two cities as the business town and administrative center of East Kalimantan.

At the same time, another strategic role is to encourage increased mobility to and from the east coast of East Kalimantan, which is a concentration of important infrastructure in the form of the port of Kariangau and the port of Palaran. Also speed up access to Sultan Aji Muhammad Sulaiman Airport and AP Pranoto Airport.

The Balsam Toll Road passes through protected forest areas between Balikpapan and Samarinda, namely Tahura Bukit Soeharto and Sungai Wain Protected Forest. Therefore, in section 2 of this toll road there is a special tunnel lane for animal crossings. This tunnel was built in the Tahura Bukit Soeharto area. The purpose of making the tunnel is as a passage for animals such as monkeys, sun bears, orangutans, deer and other animals.

In addition to providing special tunnels for animals, in section 2 of the Balikpapan-Samarinda toll road there are also 9 bridges, 5 to go past, 2 underground passage, 2 rest area, and 2 pedestrian bridges.

The Balikpapan-Samarinda toll road is the first toll road on the island of Kalimantan. The government will create various access points that will make it easier for residents to reach the new state capital in the Penajam Paser and Kutai Kartanegara regions in East Kalimantan. The Balsam Toll Road is the forerunner and is part of the East Kalimantan Toll Road Network which is connected to the country’s capital (IKN), which will soon be built.

The three accesses in the form of new toll roads are the Samboja-IKN interchange, the Karang Joang-IKN interchange and the three trans-South Kalimantan toll roads. These three accesses are expected to increase IKN connectivity, which in turn will increase the attractiveness of the entire East Kalimantan region.

Author: Eri Sutrisno

Publisher: Ratna Nuraini / Elvira Inda Sari