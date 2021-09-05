Politics
9/11: The way we thought then
Context is everything in the story, and hindsight is cheap. To combat a historical event, one must delve into the thinking and assumptions of the time, which in turn are based on what people knew at the time; not what they know now.
The attacks of September 11, 2001 against the Pentagon and the two World Trade Center buildings were unprecedented, shocking and an absolute surprise. In Manhattan, a person could smell the fumes all the way to Midtown. It was the closest the people of New York and Washington had ever seen in their lives to massive violence and incineration of the flesh. Comparisons were difficult, but Pearl Harbor was not bad: a surprise attack of vast proportions by an enemy.
For political purposes, it was a toxic mixture. On the one hand, there was an immediate feeling of great vulnerability. During these fall weeks, all manner of related terrors, including nuclear and chemical weapons attacks, have become less impossible to imagine. Nothing could be taken for granted. On the other hand, there was the warm sense of national unity, as well as the belief that America could accomplish whatever it set out to do. Remember, the United States had just wrapped up a decade of successful military interventions in Panama, Bosnia, and Kosovo, all of which were more or less wars of choice. Such adventures and the way they unfolded subtly encouraged further adventures to come. And then there was the war necessary to expel Iraqi forces from Kuwait, which ended in triumph. America was invincible, even though she had just been seriously wounded. The result: the psychological need for revenge, and on a grand scale, just as grand as the attacks themselves.
So, during these autumn weeks, the post-Cold War era came to an end and the global war on terrorism began. The first era was a triumphant greeting to a half-century struggle to liberate the world from Nazism and Communism. It had been conventional military and ideological work for which America had risen to the task. The second era was ultimately to change from within complex Islamic societies for which America would not be up to the task. The first task was essentially geopolitical and the second task was essentially cultural. This is why we succeeded in the first and failed in the second.
A number of people had a vague hunch at the time. Because they had no precise knowledge of the future, they could only warn in general terms against overloading ourselves in one region when we did not know what challenges were yet to appear in other regions. of the world. I would have liked to be one of them. I was not.
Too many people, including me, believed that Islamic terrorism was now the new global struggle: a successor to World War II and the Cold War. After all, on September 11, 2001, Russian President Vladimir Putin had only been in power in Russia for a short time and had yet to define himself. On September 11, Xi Jinping was still years away from seizing power in China.
In grandiose historical terms, September 11 could be seen as a whim, representing a simple interregnum between one period of great power conflict and another. But in the literal heat of the burning towers, it felt pretty real.
Robert D. Kaplan is the Robert Strausz-Hup Chair in Geopolitics at the Foreign Policy Research Institute. His most recent book is The Good American: The Epic Life of Bob Gersony, the US Governments Greatest Humanitarian.
