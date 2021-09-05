Mario Draghi, the coxswain of an Italy which seeks to get out of the crisis

The character that many consider to be the man of destiny in this Italy who is recovering amid many difficulties of the punishment of the pandemic and the difficulties due to a sharp drop of almost 10% of his economic activity in 2020 has celebrated his 74 years.

He is a Jesuit Catholic, married with two children. His name is Mario Draghi, he is Italian Prime Minister, an economist by profession and he specifies that he is not a politician, although he once defined himself as “a liberal socialist”. People consider it a bit more conservative, which increases its popularity, which is enormous.

“Il governance va avanti” (“The government is moving forward”) is the motto of Draghi, which surprised by a certain frankness not usual in Italian.

He once called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a “dictator” and at the beginning of September he spoke clearly, even though he was in dispute with the far right Matteo Salvini, leader of the League, who kept one foot inside and the other. outside the government of which he is a part. , although he does not hold any position.

Salvini is the real opponent who annoys DraghiAlthough this mission is carried out democratically by Giorgia Meloni, the young leader of the party heir to the neo-fascists of the historic MSI, the only opponent who currently enjoys a popularity slightly but energetically superior to that of Salvini. They both push each other in about 20% of polls. Giorgia arrives and Matteo tries to stay after rushing the 35% he managed to collect two years ago.

This struggle for the leadership of the right, partly tinged with neofascism, is essential to understand why Salvini lives by changing his mind too often.

Mario Draghi has grown a lot stronger since he assumed his government in February from the hands of the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, who made an exquisite maneuver not to leave traces of the way he favored his promotion and how he threw the previous prime minister, lawyer Giuseppe, into the pit. Conte, who today supports Draghi as a leader of the 5 Star Movement.

This parliamentary strength is about three points less popular than the Democratic Party, also screwed to around 20%, which it neither goes up nor down.

The PD and the 5-Star Movement form the Italian-style center-left which gives Draghi the majority in Parliament, although sometimes the numbers are suffocated.

It is the fundamental image of a country with a parliamentary system where governments are born and die in Parliament.

Management in two key questions

Mario Draghi went through the seven months of his government showing great efficiency in the super critical areas whose management has earned it such popularity for the efficient style of its management.

The first is naturally the pandemic, the second economic activities. Both are more than difficult and in both Draghi has won the support of Italians who believe that his motto “the government is moving forward” is real.

It is worth anticipating that in the field of productive activities success is remarkable. Italy remained half-seized in the pandemic’s first year, with a loss of 10% of GDP. The recovery has led to a current rate that could reach 5% per annum, with a prospect of 4.2% for 2022.

It is a fundamental injection of oxygen to look to the future with optimism.

Draghi came to government because a decisive sector of Italian capitalism (industrial and financial) and politico-social forces, considered it essential to elevate to the most important position of political power its most brilliant economist. The Conte government was not wrong, but only Mario Draghi possessed the magic surplus it took to ensure success.

Economics guru

By 2011, Draghi had risen from the venerable post of Governor of the Bank of Italy, the central bank, to that of President of the European Central Bank, where the most important issues of the European Union, which at the era were still 28 countries because Britain had not gone through Brexit.

Draghi’s management was dramatized by the serious international financial crisis of 2008. At worst, he had to call on the best inspiration of his teachers, such as Italians Federico Caff, Franco Modigliani (Nobel Prize in economics), Carlo Azeglio Ciampi, who he was President of the Republic.

Added to this are the extraordinary ideas of the Englishman John Maynard Keynes, who helped him to face the crisis as well as possible.

Draghi announced that the European Central Bank had bought all the bonds issued by the EU countries that had sold it. Surprised, no one had been so daring. But how many? they asked. Simple answer: “It doesn’t matter what it takes. It was, he summarizes, “a good debt”. That it worked. He gave the European Union the boost it needed to get out of the financial slump.

Since Draghi is revered in European environments and international finance as a true economic guru. When he left his presidency of the European Central Bank in 2019, he was overwhelmed with gratitude. Even the Germans gave it an important decoration.

Mass vaccination against the pandemic

With this image, the former student of the Jesuits faced the dramatic events of his homeland. He fought the pandemic while increasing mass vaccination as the only weapon capable of defeating the plague.

One of the most powerful weapons has been the quasi-military organization of hundreds of saving needle centers, in a strategy commanded by General Francesco Figluolo, in whom Draghi fully trusts.

With twists and turns, mass vaccination has consolidated. A rate of 550 thousand daily doses has been reached. The mechanism was locked in August. The summer season has favored a drop of almost half, despite the regularization of vaccine shipments by laboratories. There are now reserves of 10 million doses.

The cause of the loss of rhythm is one, the unvaccinated groups who resist, agitated by a violent minority of “non-vac” groups who are in the minority but influence the fearful and ignorant.

In any case, it should reach 80% of vaccinated by the end of this month. While the very highly contagious variant Delte became predominant in 99.97% of infections last week, scientists estimate that more effort is needed to reach 90% of people immune by the end of October.

Health passport and third dose

At a press conference this week, Draghi replied with a double “yes” when asked. “Yes” to the highest possible vaccination and yes to the start of the inoculation of a third dose of vaccine, necessary to strengthen the defenses of those who have already been immunized. A very recent British study revealed that the defenses drop by 20% after six months of vaccination.

Protection is maintained in the event of hospitalization and risk of death. Vaccines protect 90%.

The Italian government has launched an all-media campaign in favor of vaccination. And Mario Draghi announced that the Health Passport which certifies vaccination will be extended to new sectors. It is already compulsory to present it also in primary schools, secondary schools and university.

Draghi claimed that the green pass It will be extended to public employees and that workers must have it immediately in services where the Health Passport is required, such as bars, restaurants, cinemas, theaters, stadiums and other public places.

He also admitted that the compulsory nature of vaccination is studied, which made Matteo Salvini rise in semi-rebellion. The conflict was raised.

Economically, the implementation plans work of all kinds to revive economic activity.

The European Union contributes 190 billion dollars, to which the Italian government adds 30 billion more. In this recovery plan, the personal management of Draghi is essential and the first results are very positive.

