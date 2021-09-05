Newsom and Warren see national consequences in recall fight





CULVER CITY, Calif. (AP) Democratic Governor of California Gavin Newsom on Saturday hired progressive star Elizabeth Warren to help him weather a looming recall election that could impeach him, warning his ousting has possible consequences for the agenda National Democrat on Climate Change, Immigration and Reproductive Rights.

On a crystal-clear summer morning, the Massachusetts senator and former presidential candidate joined the struggling governor for an outdoor rally at a suburban Los Angeles high school in the Democratic heartland of the states, where polls show that left-wing Latinos and younger voters were slow to turn in their mail-in ballots for the contest that culminates on September 14.

Warren and Newsom both referred to the tumultuous administration of former President Donald Trump, describing the leading Republican candidate Larry Elder as a sidekick of the billionaire businessman who would undermine the minimum wage, dig into environmental protections and threaten the right to abortion.

At a time when Washington is often deadlocked, Warren argued that states have become the engines of government policy making and voters need to recognize how threatened the recall is and how bad the results will be. felt.

She said Elder, a conservative radio host, dreamed of being California’s own Donald Trump.

The battles for women’s rights, the coronavirus and global warming aren’t just happening in Texas, Florida and South Dakota, she said, referring to states with conservative governors. These fights have happened in California.

Newsom warned that Trump was defeated in 2020 but we did not defeat Trumpism.

With only nine days left in the contest, racial justice is on the ballot. Economic justice at the ballot box. Social justice at the ballot box. Environmental justice is on the ballot, the governor told hundreds of placard-waving supporters, who responded by chanting Vote No on the recall.

In recent months, Newsom has appeared threatened by widespread public frustration with its pandemic restrictions that have shut down schools and businesses. But he hopes to bounce back with a decisive victory that could serve as a springboard for 2022, when he will face his re-election, and will return his name in discussions over future White House candidates.

Recent polls suggested he had taken a lead, but Newsom warned the race could be tight. Mail-in ballots were distributed to 22 million registered voters in mid-August for the unusual late summer election. In the reminder, voters are asked two questions: should Newsom be deleted? And if so, who should replace it?

With Warren on stage, Newsom seemed to reassure voters in the liberal wing of the party that he was sticking to their platform, despite grunts that he was advancing too slowly in Sacramento.

Although he did not succeed in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, Warren remains a popular figure with progressives in the party for promoting proposals such as expanding Social Security benefits and canceling debt for citizens. student loans for millions of Americans.

Warren is there to support Gov. Gavin Newsom’s progressive flank, said Thad Kousser, who chairs the Department of Political Science at the University of California at San Diego.

His campaign in the recall focused on what he opposes. This is an opportunity to remind voters what he stands for, especially for those on the left who haven’t seen as much progress on things like single-payer healthcare and police reform as they do. they would like to, Kousser added.

Elder, meanwhile, was crisscrossing the state to deliver his message that one-party Democratic rule in Sacramento was to blame for rising crime rates, a homeless crisis that is a national embarrassment, the rising taxes and house prices that are out of reach for many workers. -class families. If elected, he has promised to lift any mask or vaccine mandate for state officials who remain in place.

Newsom was elected in a 2018 landslide in the heavily Democratic state, but his popularity waned as he faced public unrest over long-standing school and business closures during pandemic, to the fallout from a multibillion dollar unemployment benefit scandal and the embarrassment of his decision to attend a lavish birthday dinner at an exclusive restaurant in November without a mask while urging residents to stay home for safety reasons.

As the race enters its final days, Newsom has spoken of the contest in increasingly harsh terms, describing it as a focal point in the larger national struggle over the political identity and direction of the Americas in the post-era era. -Trump.

He told a group of Latinos this week that the drive to kick him out of office arose from the state’s political far-right in 2020 because California stands up against everything about Trump and Trumpism.

He said the Republican fringe was outraged when the backlash against the Trump administration’s immigration policies, which made it more difficult for immigrants to live or work in the United States, while seeking to significantly reduce the number of people entering the country illegally, including through the construction of its signature border wall.

California, meanwhile, has extended government-paid health care to low-income residents 50 and older, regardless of immigration status. He also referred to the recent United States Supreme Court ruling to allow a Texas law banning most abortions to remain in effect.

All eyes are now on the state of California because they recognize that it’s not just the state of California, Newsom told Latino fans. It is about the direction taken as a nation.

The competition is being watched nationally due to its possible ramifications for the 2022 midterm elections, when oversight of Congress will once again be on the line.

Newsom also appears to be making a concerted effort to reach out to female voters, after Elder was accused of emotionally abusing a former fiancée and criticized for writing once that employers should be able to ask women if and when they are planning to become pregnant. In addition to Warrens’ shutdown on Saturday, Newsom has an appearance scheduled with Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar on Sunday, while Vice President Kamala Harris is expected in the state next week.

The remainder of the race will focus on voter participation.

Were here… with a very intense goal in mind, Newsom told reporters after the rally. It all comes down to participation.

