Bail extended before the arrest of three fire suspects at the Mehran Town factory





KARACHI: A district court and hearing extended the bail on Saturday before the arrest of three people held in the Mehran Town factory fire case and asked the investigator to submit the case to the factory by Tuesday.

Sixteen workers were killed on August 27 when a fire swept through the BM baggage industry located in the town of Korangis Mehran, as a result of which police arrested factory owner Hassan Meetha, the owner of the building. Faisal Tariq, plant manager Syed Imran Ali Zaidi, supervisors Zafar and Rehan, and guard Syed Zarin for manslaughter.

At the start of the hearing, Meetha, Tariq and Zaidi filed requests through their lawyers for the confirmation of their bond before the arrest by the district and court judge (East).

At a previous hearing, the same court had authorized the provisional release of the three suspects against a bond of 500,000 rupees each, requesting arguments from the public prosecutor on the maintenance of the bond. The prosecutor opposed requests for confirmation of the provisional bail, claiming that Meetha illegally ran the factory in a residential area and neglected workplace safety measures, resulting in the deaths of workers.

He said granting the suspect bail could hamper the prosecution file as he was a British national and could escape the country to avoid a trial. The judge asked the prosecutor whether the government was aware of the illegal business activity in a residential area and, if so, what steps had he taken to stop it.

Meanwhile, lawyer Haseeb Jamali, who represented Tariq, argued that his client was innocent as he had no connection to the case, except that he had rented the space from Meetha, who was in fact the owner of the plant. Jamali added that his client could not be held responsible for the act. Lawyer Hassan Sabir, who represented Meetha, argued that his client was under a media lawsuit by falsely presenting the case as a sequel to the Ali Enterprises fire in 2012 in which 260 workers had been killed.

Sabir said that in the case of the BM baggage industry, no factory exits were locked and no chemicals were used in the factory to start the fire. He added that the fire has taken its toll due to the negligence of government officials. He said his client secured the Tariq facility in 2019 on lease after moving his business from Dubai to Karachi, thanks to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s announcement to overseas Pakistanis to invest in the country. to help stimulate its economy. Sabir claimed that K-Electric had suspended the power supply to the plant, which was running on a generator set, claiming that when the power supply was restored it could have caused an electrical short circuit which caused the fire. He claimed that two fire trucks were parked at Brooks Chowrangi without water, which delayed the rescue operation, claiming that the failure to start the cooling process on time resulted in the deaths of the workers. He also argued that the provincial department of industries, the Sindh building control authority, firefighters and civil defense should also be named in the case because negligence on their part was responsible for the deaths.

He said suspending a few officials would be pointless as around 200 factories were operating across the industrial zone, where 2,000 workers worked, but authorities were likely waiting for another tragic incident to happen before taking action. .

After hearing the arguments, the judge rejected the defense attorneys’ request for confirmation of the provisional bond for the clients, and instead extended the same by three days. Meanwhile, the judge ordered the IO to submit the relevant record of the case at the next court date.

According to the FIR, the deaths took place in the upper part of the building which is said to lack an emergency exit. The factory building was constructed in such a way that no one could go out in an emergency, while no emergency alarm system was installed.

