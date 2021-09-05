PM Modi pays tribute to Dr Radhakrishnan and hails teachers for shaping young minds amid COVID-19





On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former President Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan and thanked teachers across the country. On Teachers’ Day, greetings to the entire teaching fraternity, which has always played a central role in the education of young minds. It is commendable how teachers have innovated and ensured that students’ educational journey continues during the COVID-19 era, Modi tweeted. In another tweet, the Prime Minister wrote: I pay tribute to Dr S. Radhakrishnan for his Jayanti and remember his distinguished scholarship as well as his contributions to our nation. I pay tribute to Dr S. Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti and recall his distinguished scholarship as well as his contributions to our nation. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2021 In India, Teachers’ Day has been celebrated since 1962 on September 5, the anniversary of the birth of India’s First Vice President and Second President, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Read: Happy Teachers Day 2021: WhatsApp pictures, wishes, quotes, messages and greetings to share Dr Radhakrishnan was a professor before joining politics. He taught at various universities. He was also vice-chancellor of the Hindu University of Banaras, the University of Delhi and the University of Andhra Pradesh. In addition, he taught at the University of Oxford for several years. The legendary leader was appointed India’s first vice president in 1952 and after ten years in office he succeeded Rajendra Prasad, becoming India’s second president in 1962. The year he took office as president, his students expressed their wish to celebrate his birthday. He suggested to them that instead of commemorating his birthday, they should mark the day as Teachers’ Day in honor of all the teachers who selflessly work to nurture the future of the country. Since then, students across the country have celebrated Teachers’ Day on September 5. They take on the role of various teachers from their respective schools. They also give them flowers and cards to honor them and organize cultural programs, debates and quizzes, among other competitions. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

