Play the media game





If you tell me who your favorite panelists are on news channel talk shows, I will tell you what your political leanings are. And if you admit to being a regular spectator of these shows, I will know that your understanding of the situation in this country is pathologically deficient.

But if you ask me what you need to do to get a true picture of what’s going on and make sense of the national drift, I’ll have to shut up. No, it does not seem possible to find the answers to some simple questions or to find relevant and authentic information in the public sphere.

There are many aspects of how a meaningful conversation on matters of overriding public interest should be conducted in the media and other institutional platforms. This would be necessary not only to build an informed public opinion but also to decipher the national orientation.

What I am trying to say (and what I obviously cannot be precise and candid about) is that an open and free speech on crucial national issues has much greater significance than the current deadlock on what media freedom between government and media means. However, it is the media that opens the door to a whole perspective of national liberation and intellectual development.

A standoff between the media and the government has been going on for some time. At the heart of this rather harmful engagement is the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) proposal, which media organizations see as an instrument designed to control and suppress the media.

In fact, PMDA is not a new and brilliant idea as successive governments have sought to deal with the media through special provisions defined as black by media laws. It doesn’t matter much that the media landscape has radically changed due to the inherent propensity of leaders to stifle the voice of dissent. For this reason, it is natural that the media and the authorities in power have an antagonistic relationship.

What is striking is that media professionals honestly believe it has never been so oppressive as it is today. It was bad back in Zias’ time, but there were rules of the game. Now it’s unrestrained. It is this breach of the current arrangement that has made the issue of media freedom so delicate and difficult to negotiate.

There have been a number of instances where journalists have criticized the regime for being kidnapped, beaten and harassed. Even with CCTV evidence, the culprits are neither arrested nor found. There are stories that are not told, although it is the duty of the media to do so. The world knows that Pakistan has become a dangerous country for journalists.

But Imran Khan’s government is not impressed by the findings of international media organizations. I will not go into the numbers for Pakistan in which list on free speech and media. It’s a very dark picture. Yet the government sees it as a sort of conspiracy in which some Pakistanis own media houses or professionals are known to be involved.

Incidentally, cases of harassment of journalists have now landed in superior courts. Islamabad’s High Court on Wednesday ordered action against FIA officials allegedly involved in the arrest of two journalists in Lahore. Chief Justice Athar Minallah noted that the court has repeatedly asked to avoid harassing journalists who express their views on certain topics.

In the meantime, the Supreme Court has initiated suo-motu proceedings over press freedom and the harassment of journalists. Initially, the case was started with a request filed by reporters covering the Supreme Court and there was a diversion into legal issues relating to powers to take suo-motu opinions.

Interestingly, the request filed by some reporters was withdrawn at the start of the court hearing on Monday. Investigative journalist Amir Mir, in his removal request, wrote that he had reason to believe he could not get justice.

In any case, the Supreme Court decided to continue the proceedings by invoking the suo-motu jurisdiction. Judge Muneeb Akhtar noted that the hearing would continue even if the courtroom was empty as the issue concerned the fundamental rights of journalists. It has been reported that the Supreme Court has decided to warn all state officials to make them understand that it is monitoring the reasons why the constitutional obligation to ensure freedom of speech and of the press is not not met.

If that cheers you up in hoping the media will break the chains of censorship, wait a minute. Consider the realities on the ground and the conduct of government officials. It seems incredible that they just don’t admit that the media is in shackles. Do you remember Imran Khan saying that the media in Pakistan have more freedom than in Britain?

This illusion has also prevented leaders from grasping the harmful consequences of the media failing to play their assigned role. Pakistan presents a good example of how a society begins to degenerate intellectually in the absence of a strong media that informs and educates the people and encourages rational debate to foster the creative and inventive potential of the nation.

Unfortunately, the lack of freedom also undermines the growth of media, including in a professional context. In a deeper sense, media freedom has a symbiotic relationship with academic freedom. But these arguments are valid mainly in a democratic framework where citizens have a real participation in power. A free media is supposed to defend the freedom of the people and become the voice of vulnerable sections of society.

Are these the reasons they will not let the media free and strong and a catalyst for gradual change? And that means we’ll have to be content with the talk shows that we have, with the usual suspects in perpetual circulation from such and such a channel. Enjoy.

The writer is a seasoned journalist.

