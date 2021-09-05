Larry Elder once called Donald Trump “almost sent by God”. Now he is “indifferent” to Trump’s endorsement





Less than 24 hours after Donald Trump descended that golden escalator in the heart of political consciousness in the Americas, Larry Elder once remembered that he had named the reality TV star as the next president. He urged his audience on the radio: We must get behind him.

Two years after the start of the Trump presidency, Elder was rhapsodic about the choice he and other Americans made. The election of Donald Trump in 2016, in my opinion, was a divine intervention, he told an audience of conservatives gathered at a resort town in Rancho Palos Verdes in 2019. It was a miracle. He is almost sent from God.

Elder seems decidedly more cautious about Trump these days, as the longtime Los Angeles radio host leads 45 other challengers in the race to replace Gavin Newsom, should Californians vote to recall the governor on September 14. .

Elder was careful to talk about all the other Republican presidential candidates he backed before Trump. When the Times asked to tell him about Trump, his campaign spokesperson recommended focusing on prominent Democratic or Independent Seniors supporters. And Elder recently told CNN he was indifferent to the prospect of receiving endorsement from Trump, who remains immensely popular among Republicans nationwide.

Elder has walked what one Tory commentator called a tightrope balancing the imperatives of many of the most passionate recall supporters, who love Trump, while also trying to carve out more centrist ground in a state where Democrats and non-partisan voters dominate.

Internet commentator Allah Pundit speculated that the Republican leader was taking a crash course in the agonizing dilemma that every Republican running for office has faced since 2016, when a core part of the party’s base became a separate cultist. whole for Trump.

Elder wants to portray himself as a generic Republican and potential statesman, not the kind of fire-breathing Trumpist Californians would shy away from, the blogger wrote.

Newsom supporters would like to tie Elder as closely as possible to Trump, a deeply unpopular figure for the majority of Californians. The former president lost California to Joe Biden by almost 30 percentage points in the 2020 election.

A direct mail of the anti-recall campaign contained no less than five photos of Trump. A TV spot shows a photo of a smiling senior and Trump side by side and urges voters to stop the Republican recall.

With just over a week before the election, there is no indication that the former president will take a stand on Newsom’s removal or support any of the potential replacements. And the Elders campaign said the recall was not about Trump, who the candidate had not spoken to since the campaign began, despite his focus on California and not on national politics.

In his pre-recall days, Elder gave one of his most detailed descriptions of how he became a Trump fan during a 2019 retreat for the David Horowitz Freedom Center.

Elder told the audience how he initially underestimated Trump that day in June 2015, when he took an escalator from Trump Tower to his presidential announcement.

I’ve watched it. I was all alone. And I said, Boy, that’s pretty non-presidential. It’s going to be one of the shortest presidential campaigns you’ve ever seen, Elder said, according to a transcript of his speech.

But the next day, while in Sunland, he said several people approached him and all spoke favorably about Trump. He spoke of a man who said: This guy is logging in … no one else has logged in for a long time.

The next night he appeared on his radio show and told his listeners they should support Trump. Later in the campaign, he joined Trump for a campaign event in Cleveland and was impressed that the candidate spoke about the importance of allowing parents to choose where their children attend school.

He established what turned out to be another important connection to Trump’s world years earlier. This happened when he repeatedly hosted conservative high school student Stephen Miller as a guest on his radio show. By 2016, Miller had become an advisor to Trump, and Elder emailed his former protégé with advice on how the Republican candidate should debate the issue of illegal immigration and resuscitate allegations of sexual misconduct. passed against Bill Clinton.

After Trump visited the White House, Elder often stood up for him. In a radio commentary about the inauguration, he mocked participants in the Women’s March against Trump, calling them obese.

When you look at all these women parading, something like 2 million, Donald Trump probably got more obese women off the couch and onto the streets working out, than Michelle Obama in eight years, Elder said. in 2017 remarks first reported. by CNN.

Elder dismissed many critics as unable to take an objective view of the actions of former presidents, accusing them of suffering from Trump’s inconvenience syndrome.

An example came when congressional negotiators said during an immigration debate Trump referred to shitty countries and wondered why America was accepting more immigrants from Africa than from countries like Norway. Critics have called it racist.

Elder objected in a column that Democrats were hypocrites to criticize the president because, in his opinion, others had made similar observations. He recalled that President Obama, describing the difficulty of achieving peace in the Middle East, reportedly said privately: If only everyone could be like the Scandinavians, everything would be easy.

Elder wanted to know why Trump had been labeled a racist, but not Obama.

He wrote another column on the eve of the Trumps 2020 re-election bid, listing a list of the president’s accomplishments. He credited Trump with low taxes, a strong economy, and negotiating peace deals with the UAE and Sudan.

Many have lambasted Trump for fueling racial tensions, but Elder took the opposite view. He credited the president with presiding over the best unemployment figures for blacks in American history and signing legislation to reduce the sentences of prisoners, including many black men, convicted of crack cocaine offenses.

Imagine where Trump would rank in the polls, Elder wrote, without the constant and relentless negative media coverage and deranged opposition that would have stifled the average politician.

The admiration went both ways. In negotiations over the debates against Biden, Trump’s team named Elder as one of the possible moderators.

Shortly after entering the race for governors, it became clear that Elder would try to project a more modulated relationship with Trump and the Trump era. He told a group of newspaper opinion writers, I think Joe Biden won the election in a fair and candid manner.

This immediately infuriated some true Trump believers, like Jenna Ellis, a lawyer who continued to press Trump’s allegations of the 2020 election fraud, even though they were dismissed by election officials and several courts.

It could cost @larryelder a lot of votes in California, Ellis tweeted on the matter. I strongly disagree with his comments here and he was clearly misguided.

Elder then revised his position. He told Newsweek he gave the answer to move the hostile interview forward, as he tried to focus on other issues he said were more important to Californians. The senior recall Republican also asked voters to consider the many times on the radio and in his column that he had expressed extreme skepticism about the fairness of the 2020 election.

In an interview in early August, Elder objected when host Michael Smerconish introduced him as a radio host supporting Trump.

I voted for Bob Dole. I voted for Mitt Romney. I voted for George W. Bush. I voted for George Herbert Walker Bush, Elder said, and whoever the flag bearer is in 2024, I will vote for him too. So I am a Republican. … So to call myself a radio host supporting Trump is a little unfair, in my opinion.

Trump and Newsom maintained a surprisingly cordial, albeit unequal, relationship while the former president was still in office. The Californian Democrat criticized the Republican president, for example, when he blamed the California wildfires on insufficient raking of forests. But Newsom and Trump also praised each other for their cooperation during natural disasters.

With just over a week before the end of the recall vote, the former president did not weigh in on the race.

The divine intervention Elder felt from Trump just two years ago felt good in the rearview mirror in recent days, when candidate Elder used another CNN interview to say he was indifferent whether he had obtained the approval of the former president. The elders’ remarks suggested that his position was a matter of geography, not politics.

If he wants to give me approval, fine. If he doesn’t want to give me an endorsement, that’s fine too, Elder said. I didn’t ask him. I didn’t ask for it. I did not encourage anyone from outside [of California] support me no matter who he or she is.

Elder apparently liked a recent comparison with Trump. It comes from The Times of London, which headlined on August 21: Larry Elder, the Black Trump, is on the verge of snatching California from the Democrats. The candidate tweeted a link to this story.

