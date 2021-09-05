NCOC reserves Sunday for partially vaccinated people – Pakistan





60 million doses administered nationwide Another doctor falls victim to Covid-19US to deliver 6.6 million Pfizer vaccines in 10 days

ISLAMABAD: As the country has passed the milestone of having administered more than 60 million doses of vaccines, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) decided on Saturday to reserve Sunday (today) for people who do not ‘have still not received their second dose.

He also decided to keep the vaccination centers open on September 6 in order to vaccinate as many people as possible without interruption and to obtain collective immunity as soon as possible.

On the other hand, the United States Embassy in Pakistan has announced that Washington will provide an additional 6.6 million Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines to Islamabad.

NCOC’s latest move comes a day after new restrictions were introduced, including the closure of educational institutions, in 24 districts.

Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar, who heads the NCOC, briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan on the current situation of Covid-19 in the country on Friday and briefed him on measures taken to contain the spread of the virus.

The districts where the new restrictions have been applied are Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Rahimyar Khan, Khanewal, Bhakkar, Multan and Bahawalpur in Punjab, Haripur, Malakand, Ismail Khan, Swat, Abbottabad and Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as Islamabad.

Considering the difference between partially and fully vaccinated people, the NCOC decided to keep vaccination centers open on Sundays and advised people to get fully vaccinated.

Those who have not received the second vaccine despite having passed their due date are encouraged to visit the immunization centers any day of the week, even if they have not received a message. the 1166 helpline. Sunday was specially dedicated to those who need to receive the second dose, according to a statement released by the NCOC.

It should be mentioned here that the number of people who received the second dose is 50pc less than those who just received the first injection.

According to the forum, 45,498,115 people were partially vaccinated while only 18,512,319 are fully vaccinated.

In contrast, it was announced on Saturday that more than 60 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered across the country.

According to the data, 79 patients breathed their last while 3,980 people contracted the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the national positivity rate to 6.21 pc.

10th ENT surgeon dies of Covid-19 ENT surgeon Dr Hafeez Sheikh lost his battle against Covid-19 in Karachi on Saturday.

Speaking to Dawn, Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) General Secretary Dr Qaiser Sajjad said: He was the 10th ENT surgeon to die in Pakistan. I suggest all doctors to be very careful because the Delta variant is fatal.

He said Dr Sheikh was admitted to Ziauddin Hospital in July and was later transferred to Aga Khan Hospital after his condition deteriorated.

Dr Sheikh was a good ENT surgeon, a great human being and very sympathetic to everyone, Dr Sajjad said.

NHMPs recruitment campaign postponed

The National Highways and Freeways Police (NHMP) recruitment drive against 300 patrol officer / sub-inspector positions, which was scheduled to start on September 6, has been postponed to September 20.

According to a statement, the decision was made in light of the NCOC’s decision to ban interprovincial public transportation.

US to deliver more Pfizer vaccines

The United States will deliver 6.6 million additional Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines to Pakistan over the next 10 days via the Covax facility.

With this donation, the total number of Covid-19 vaccines donated by the United States to Pakistan will rise to 15.8 million, the US Embassy statement said on Saturday.

The 6.6 million vaccine is one of 500 million doses of Pfizer vaccine that the United States purchased this summer for delivery to 92 countries and economies around the world, including Pakistan.

The United States and Pakistan are teaming up to overcome the fourth wave of Covid-19 in Pakistan, said U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Angela P. Aggeler.

Together, our efforts to speed up vaccine doses in Pakistan and distribute them to the Pakistani population will increase the number of fully vaccinated Pakistanis and ease the burden on healthcare workers. The donation comes just as young Pakistanis, including those over the age of 17, receive their first jabs, Ms. Aggeler said.

The statement further states that the United States has also provided more than $ 63 million in aid to Covid-19 through its partnership with the Pakistani government.

Since the start of the pandemic, the United States has worked with Pakistan to improve infection prevention and control, improve patient care, expand laboratory testing, and support frontline healthcare workers, a- he added.

The United States is the largest contributor supporting Covax’s efforts for global access to Covid-19 vaccines.

Posted in Dawn, le 5 September 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1644557/ncoc-reserves-sunday-for-partially-vaccinated-people The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos