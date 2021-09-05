Politics
Britons won’t forgive PM if he loots pensions to support the economy
PM can’t take a duck wish on taxes and pensions
BORIS Johnson can be reassured by our survey today.
First, he largely dodged the flak for the UK’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Second, the Tories remain eight points ahead of Labor despite the bloody chaos in Kabul and voters still trust BoJo to lead the country ahead of hapless Sir Keir Starmer.
But the public is quite clear that ailing Foreign Minister Dominic Raab should be ousted from his post.
And with economic storm clouds gathering, the Prime Minister faces a murderous week on taxes and pensions.
The looming Cabinet rebellion over funding for social care is bad enough, but our poll reveals another warning.
This shows that many Britons will not forgive the Prime Minister if he loots their pensions to support the economy.
Nearly half of voters are fiercely opposed to Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s plan to save billions of pounds by breaking the triple pension lockdown.
HORROR FLIGHT
Connecticut plane crash victims identified as couple were pregnant
Voters realize Boris is emerging from a pandemic crisis that was not his fault.
But he cannot shirk responsibility for his economic choices, especially if he commits in his manifesto to imposing pension cuts and tax increases.
BoJo may have escaped the Afghanistan debacle unscathed
But unless he finds the right balance, he could find himself in a world of political pain.
Jab’s delays cause the kids to fail
STUDENTS are still surrounded by uncertainties related to Covid for the third academic year.
When they return to class, they still don’t know if and when they will be getting jabs.
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization has lagged behind other countries in deciding on deployment for 12 to 15 year olds.
Now he has turned the blame on to chief medical officers such as Professor Chris Whitty, which has cost him even more precious time.
The longer the decisions, the less time there will be to prick children before infection rates start to rise again.
We cannot continue to disappoint school children.
Relief of the angels of Kabul
THE photo in last Sunday’s newspaper of the baby seriously injured in a bomb blast in Kabul was heartbreaking.
But for once, there is good news.
Little Muhammad Raza is now in a hospital in Pakistan and is improving with better care.
The Home Office has confirmed he can be airlifted to Britain to find his mother as soon as possible.
We look forward to welcoming him and all other eligible Afghans with open arms.
