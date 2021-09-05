Until now, the Jallianwala Bagh complex has been silent, which is only remembered during conversations about the tragic massacre of April 13, 1919.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the renovated Jallianwala Bagh complex, prompting accusations of diluting the essence of the national monument. Until now, the Bagh compound has been silent, remembering only during conversations about the tragic massacre of April 13, 1919. Recent noise has also brought to light that the 1919 massacre was not a climax. but the beginning of a series of struggles and changes. for the monument, which he continues to face over a century later.

Originally, Jallianwala Bagh was part of the katra or district of Himmat Singh Jallewal, a courtier in the service of Raja Jaswant Singh of Nabha. He was called Jallewal Bagh after his name, until locals began to mispronounce him as Jallianwala Bagh. Later, for years, it was just ignored open space. In fact, it wasn’t even a bagh or a garden, but an irregular quadrilateral of rugged terrain, walled up in places. In other parts, the backs of houses that had encroached upon him were the limit. Part of it was used as a dumping ground!

At the time of the 1919 massacre, the Bagh had a narrow entrance. Inside was the samadhi of the mother of Sardar Sant Prakash Singh, the first Sikh Inspector General of Police in Punjab. Near the memorial were a few date palms. In addition, there was a dry well and a few huts inhabited by dhobis. The narrow entrance, samadhi, and well still exist to this day, but underwent some changes during the renovation.

Other than two protests at the Rowlatt Law complex organized by the Indian National Congress and local businessmen on March 30 and April 6, 1919, no major events had ever taken place at the complex before. Until the April 13 massacre.

In tribute to those killed, the Indian National Congress and the Muslim League held their annual sessions in Amritsar in December of the same year, chaired respectively by Motilal Nehru and Hakim Ajmal Khan. The events brought together Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Annie Besant, Bipin Chandra Pal, Chittaranjan Das, Madan Mohan Malaviya, VS Srinivasa Sastri, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, brothers Ali and Mahatma Gandhi.

This has never been confirmed, but it is believed that the British government wanted to turn the Bagh into a sheet market to erase any memory of the massacre. To foil their plans, Congress passed a resolution to build a memorial at the site. Mahatma Gandhi appealed for donations and a trust was established with Madan Mohan Malaviya as president and Sashti Charan Mukherjee as secretary, whose family continues to be the keeper of Baghs.

Thanks to donations, they bought the Bagh from its 34 original owners. Even though the British government refused to allow the construction of a memorial, the Bagh was revered as sacred for the struggle for freedom and national rulers visited it regularly and some even took back the sacred clay from the complex.

It was only after 1947 that the Indian government passed the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial Act 1951, making it the country’s first national monument governed by an Act of Parliament chaired by the Prime Minister. Since the Jallianwala Bagh Memorial Committee was established by Congress before independence, the Nehru government has assigned the President of Congress the status of permanent member of the trust.

It was around this time, in the 1950s, that the first major renovation took place at the resort. First, the Bagh had to be filled to raise the ground more than 5 feet, to bring it to the level of the road outside. Then, in 1957, construction of the central pylon began. Its design was prepared by TR Mahendra and an American named Benjamin Polk, principal architects working in Delhi at the time.

In 1961, Amar Jyoti was inaugurated by the then president, Dr Rajendra Prasad. On all four sides of the square platform of the memorial, the words In Memory of the Martyrs of April 13, 1919 were inscribed in Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu and English. This too has been moved from its original position.

In the 2000s, a photo gallery and a sound and light show were installed inside the complex. The exhibition was soon canceled and the gallery, along with two others, was updated with modern elements during the recent renovation. A half-hour sound and light show is also organized now using the Baghs pylon as a projection screen.

In 2016, a white stone flame-shaped statue with the victims’ faces carved as motifs was erected outside the Bagh, as part of the Heritage Street project. The statue also bears the names of those killed in the massacre inscribed on the platform below.

Two years later, a 10-foot marble statue of Udham Singh was unveiled at the entrance. Singh had killed Michael ODwyer to avenge the 1919 massacre and was hanged for it. ODwyer was the governor of Punjab at the time of the killings.

In 2019, the NDA government passed the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill. It includes a provision to dismiss the President of Congress as permanent administrator of the Memorial.

The writer is a history student at Jamia Milia Islamia based in Amritsar