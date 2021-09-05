Worst case: “Half a million Afghans will be displaced by the end of the year – World Peace Organization

As a result of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, many Afghans are forced to flee the country out of fear for their safety and freedoms. The Deputy High Commissioner of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Kelly Clements, has warned the international community that the number of Afghan refugees seeking asylum could reach 500,000 by the end of 2021. In addition , the agency estimates that more than 18 million people may be in need of humanitarian aid inside Afghanistan. Officials at the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA) report that the number is in fact likely higher, due to the recent increase in conflict and violence. It is further aggravated by health issues such as drought and COVID-19. The means of this aid, as well as the logistical and structural support to fleeing refugees, remain unclear.

At a recent emergency G7 meeting, participating countries failed to agree on any refugee resettlement program, despite being a priority. Only a few have announced the number of refugees they are prepared to resettle, with some appearing to be reluctant to declare their reluctance to do so. French President Emmanuel Macron said [E]Europe cannot assume the consequences of “the situation in Afghanistan” alone. In a similar vein, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a phone call that they would not be able to shoulder the added burden of a new wave of Afghan refugees. This precedes any report of significant numbers of Afghan refugees heading to the border.British Prime Minister Boris Johnson lobbied for Taliban to ensure safe passage for refugees and commit to other humanitarian guaranteess,in exchange for the thawing of financial assets held by Afghanistan.

Clements says UNHCR’s nearly $ 300 million plan is about contingency planning… not the actual response. Meanwhile, UN OCHA Director Wafaa Saeed Abdelatef is calling for an urgent funding increase to $ 800 million, to adequately address current challenges.

Again, it seems unclear how this aid would be used, given the lack of clarity in the Taliban’s foreign policy. Additionally, Afghanistan’s neighbors appear negative about the prospect of refugees and perpetuate a problematic narrative. “[E]any other refugee could be a terrorist. Were all tense, senior Uzbek intelligence officer said Al Jazeera. This attitude, along with that of Macron and Erdogan, appears to be widespread and an existential threat to Afghans arriving in Europe and in countries neighboring Afghanistan. It is in line with the most recent wave of populism and appears to be a serious obstacle to the negotiating table for countries approaching the end of election cycles. Another worrying factor is the narrative that many European countries, as well as the United States, have only made external commitments to help Afghans who cooperated with their respective armies during the 21-year war.

Before these recent developments, there were already 2.6 million Afghan refugees in the world, most of them in Pakistan and India. Following the rapid withdrawal of the United States earlier this month, Kabul airport has seen unprecedented levels of overcrowding, as those hoping to escape the country flock there, anticipating evacuation flights . However, as most of the G7 countries complete their evacuation procedures, many hopes should be left behind, with the Taliban already imposing restrictions on who can board planes. Before the August 31 deadline, President Joe Biden pledged to resettle between 50,000 and 65,000 Afghan nationals in the United States. The UK aims to resettle only 5,000. It is still unclear whether the renewed financial commitments from the UK and the EU will extend exclusively to refugees already in their territories, or whether portions will be spent. continued support for the resettlement of more.

According to Politics, the next step is a rare G20 summit including countries like Turkey and India, which are already anticipating and hosting the most refugees, so that they can participate. However, it remains to be seen whether the G20 countries will be able to agree on any cohesive approach, since not even the G7 could. It is too early to accurately predict the number of refugees due to the Taliban’s currently unclear policies on people leaving Afghanistan and the willingness of G20 countries to help beyond the short term. But it is imperative that all G20 countries prepare for the worst-case scenario, ”said Clements. This preparation must be both structural and political.