Judge Isa’s wife requests copy of government review plea again – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: In another letter, Ms. Sarina Isa, the wife of Judge Qazi Faez Isa, again asked the government to provide her with a copy of the curative review petition that it had filed against the majority judgment of April 26 in the case of Judge Isa.

In the open letter dated September 2 and addressed to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Ms Isa said she had learned from the media that something, which she claimed to have kept secret, had been brought against her in court. supreme. Why am I not getting a copy, she wondered, saying the government hadn’t really followed the rules.

In her letter of May 27, she said, she requested a copy of what was allegedly filed against her, but the government did not provide it to her.

She later learned from the media that what had been filed was described as the curative review, she said, adding that it was filed more than 30 days after her review request was made before the SC. .

The Constitution, which she read with the greatest care, allowed the CS to review its decisions but to do so only once, according to her.

The constitution does not allow a decision on a review request to be reconsidered, she said, adding that it does not allow a curative review. The decision on a petition for review concluded the case, she explained.

However, she alleged in her letter to the Prime Minister that whoever served dictators, tampered with the law, bought loyalties and vilified the Constitution was capable of anything.

While worried that the curative review would be activated by exploiting her health at a time when she would be away from Pakistan, she said she was writing the open letter to protect herself.

In filing the curative review application, the federal government argued before the SC that its majority judgment of April 26 in Judge Isa’s review case should not be left out for being patently and patently unfair, against the interests of public and the public good which overcame judicial accountability.

By a majority of six to four, the Supreme Court on April 26 overturned its majority decision of June 19 of last year in which the court ordered an investigation by the tax authorities into three foreign properties on behalf of the wife and of the children of Judge Isa.

As a result, the entire exercise conducted by the Federal Board of Revenue was rendered null and void as the new order issued on a series of petitions for review recalled and overturned the June 19 verdict.

The curative review petition was filed on behalf of President Dr Arif Alvi, the Federal Government through Legal Secretary, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Minister of Justice Dr Farogh Naseem, Liability Adviser Shahzad Akbar and the legal expert of the asset recovery units Zia-ul-Mustafa Nasim.

In its petition for review, the government claimed that the April 26 majority decision of the Supreme Court had sufficiently closed the doors to judicial accountability in general and to Judge Isa’s accountability for the allegations and information on record. In addition, she argued, it was also contrary to the principles of judicial independence as well as the fundamental rights of those tried by the general public with regard to access to justice and the right to life.

Posted in Dawn, le 5 September 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1644561/justice-isas-wife-again-asks-for-copy-of-govt-review-plea The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos