Thoughts of Xi Jinping | Philstar.com

There is a revolution going on inside China that sooner or later will affect the whole world for better or for worse. “Xi Jinping’s Thoughts with Chinese Characteristics” is now a compulsory or compulsory study in all Chinese schools, from basic education to graduate studies.

Xi Jinping has won the right to run for president for as many terms as he wants. The “Xi Jinping Thoughts” could be the dominant ideology in China for the next one or two decades. It also marks the end of the Deng Xiaoping era. There are marked differences between the two theories.

The original title of these new policies was “Xi Jinping’s Reflections on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era”. It was officially mentioned for the first time in 2017, but has now been incorporated into the Chinese Constitution.

The break with the theory of Deng Xiaoping which is at the origin of the current prosperity of China is very clear. In fact, if we read Xi Jinping’s speeches espousing his thoughts, some point to a return to the Mao Zedong era.

Xi asserts that it is “… Marxism-Leninism and the thought of Mao Zedong that guided the Chinese people out of the darkness of that long night and established a new China… the consolidation and development of the socialist system will require its own long period … it will require the tireless struggle of generations, up to ten generations.

There are 14 basis points which are supposed to sum up the framework of socialism with Chinese characteristics. After reading these 14 points, most of them sound like propaganda. For example, one of the 14 points is: “Promote one country, two systems for Hong Kong and Macao with a future of full national reunification and follow the One China Consensus of 1992 for Taiwan”. In communist propaganda it is important to read between the lines.

There are three points that piqued my interest.

First, it is written, “Provide leadership for the Communist Party in all forms of labor in China.” What happens to entrepreneurship and the arts? To what extent will this takeover of the Party be implemented? Will there be Party members in every organization, no matter how small? This is what happened during the time of Mao Zedong.

Second, it says “Practice core socialist values, including Marxism, Communism and Socialism.” If this is again a repetition of the Marxian theory of historical materialism, the utopian end is a classless society, without any form of capitalism.

Third, he said, “To establish a common destiny between the Chinese people and the other peoples of the world in a peaceful international environment.” This kind of speech is the message of the imperialists. The question is who decides this so-called common destiny?

The only aspect of “Xi Jingping Thoughts” that could be appealing, especially to young people, is the call for common prosperity. This call aims to end the wide wealth gap between the rich and the poor.

“Common prosperity” or the narrowing of the wealth gap is nothing new. It is also advocated by other institutions outside of the Chinese Communist Party. The Catholic Church, under Pope Francis, has been preaching this for several years. Other popes have done the same through their encyclicals which together make up the “Catholic Social Teachings”. I recently wrote a column on “Wealth inequality is the real crisis”.

In the 1950s, this was a main message from Mao Zedong. Deng Xiaoping, however, said that some people and even some regions were allowed to get rich first in order to accelerate economic growth, although the goal should always be common prosperity.

If Xi Jinping succeeds in eliminating wealth inequalities in China, it would be a siren call to people, especially in poor countries around the world.

The final direction of Xi Jinping’s thoughts is still unclear to me. Like many observers, I will keep track of it because I know it will eventually affect the whole world.

De La Salle University is the only Philippine private university in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings for four consecutive years. DLSU maintains its position as one of the leading universities in the world thanks to its inclusion in the 2022 edition of THE University ranking.

The only private university in the country to be ranked for four consecutive years, DLSU remains in the enlarged final bracket of over 1,200. THE ranks over 1,500 institutions, or about 6% of the more than 26,000 institutions of higher education ( EES) around the world. These rankings only list research-intensive institutions with research-based entry and exit measures accounting for 65 percent of the overall institutional scores.

The University of the Philippines-Diliman, a public institution, is the only other Philippine university in the top 1,500 institutions in the World University Rankings.

Vice Chancellor for Research and Innovation Dr Raymond Tan said the continued inclusion of DLSU in the ranking shows the university’s determination to remain a leading source for research and development in the country.

He said, “We are focused on our research priorities, continuously collaborating with our local and international partners, to develop innovative and sustainable ways to mitigate the impact of COVID-19. “

SJM President Bernard Oca FSC expressed his message of gratitude and support to faculty, students and staff for this achievement. He said, “Thank you for a job well done. May you stand firm in the face of enormous challenges as we continue our Lasallian mission to transform lives and our nation through education. “

