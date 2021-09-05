Reviews | This Labor Day, here’s how Biden can help Democrats become the party of the working class again





Last spring, Representative Jim Banks of Indiana, chairman of the House Republican Study Committee, wrote a curious policy note with the URGENT purpose of cementing the GOP as a party of the working class. He argued that Republicans should seek working class support through tough immigration policies, a crusade on Wokeness, and attacks on tech companies that censor Donald Trump and other conservatives. , among other policies. The memo honored a proven Republican tradition: seducing working-class voters by focusing not on economic issues like higher wages and out-of-control health costs, but on polarizing social issues like abortion and same-sex marriage.

Before the mid-terms of 2022, Democrats might be inclined to reject such Republican attempts to appeal to working-class voters. Backed by President Bidens 21st Century New Deal, which includes an infrastructure plan that he says would create millions of middle-class jobs, the facts are on his party’s side, dating back to the FDR New Deal, that the Democrats are much more the party of the working class. Yet in an age when politicians often woo blue collar workers by hosting photo ops in coal mines and wearing helmets, style and theatricality have often trumped substance and politics.

For many Democrats, including Representatives Tim Ryan and Robert Reich, it is absurd that Republicans, long regarded as the party of American business, suggest theirs is the party of the working class. Even so, Democrats must resist complacency. They can’t stop fighting for worker support, no matter how ridiculous Republican attempts at rebranding may seem. To do this, Democrats must keep their promises to workers or hammer home the fact that Republicans have blocked their efforts.

When Republicans try to present themselves as the workers’ party, it can be awkward. In 2019, when the House voted to raise the federal minimum wage to $ 15 an hour from $ 7.25, a move supported by 62% of Americans, only three Republicans supported the increase; the then GOP-controlled Senate, led by Mitch McConnell, refused to allow a vote on the increase. But the GOP continues to maintain its chosen fiction: the uniqueness of this party today is the workers’ party, Kevin McCarthy, the Republican House leader, said in an interview earlier this year. Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz agreed by tweeting: The Republican Party is not the party of country clubs, it is the party of workers and blue collar workers.

