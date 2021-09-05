Here are the latest developments of the coronavirus





Here are the latest developments related to the spread of the coronavirus around the world in light of the latest numbers, new measurements and facts: – New Zealand records its first death from Covid-19 in six months – New Zealand recorded its first coronavirus-related death in six months. A 90s woman who suffered from other illnesses died Friday night in an Auckland hospital, after she could no longer be connected to a ventilator or treated in intensive care. Thus, the country recorded the first death from Covid-19 since February 16, bringing the total death toll to 27. – Indonesian President’s vaccination certificate leaked – Indonesians on Saturday expressed concern over the security of their medical data after President Joko Widodo’s vaccination certificate leaked. Widodo’s vaccination certificate, which went viral online and showing his ID number and the number of doses he received, was leaked by users who found his data on the vaccine monitoring app, Pedulilindungi. , the government said. – Thousands of people demonstrate against the health certificate in France – Thousands of people again took to the streets of several cities in France on Saturday to demonstrate against the health certificate, a few days after the start of the school year and the launch of a vaccination campaign for those over 12 years old. In Paris, where five rallies are to be held, demonstrators marched from the Eiffel Tower to the Place des Invalides at the invitation of the sovereign movement of the “Patriots” led by Florian Philippot, the former number two of the National Front of extreme law. – More than 4.45 million deaths worldwide – The coronavirus has killed at least 4,539,397 people worldwide since the World Health Organization’s office in China reported the outbreak of the disease in late December 2019, according to a census conducted by the Agence France-Presse based on official sources on Saturday. at 10:00 a.m. GMT. At least 218,966,150 people have been confirmed to be infected with the virus since its onset. The vast majority of those infected have recovered, although some continued to show symptoms weeks or even months later. Based on recent reports, the countries that have recorded the highest number of deaths in their daily toll are the United States with 1,549 additional deaths, followed by Mexico (993) and Russia (799).

