Teachers’ Day 2021 wishes: President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Manish Sisodia, Shashi Tharoor and other leaders greet teachers





On Teachers’ Day 2021, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Chief Deputy Minister Manish Sisodia, Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor, among several other political leaders welcomed the teachers of the nation.Today is the 133rd anniversary of the birth of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Every year on September 5,Teachers’ Day is observed. It is the birthday of a great educator, philosopher and former President of India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.Teachers Day 2021 messages and greetings: WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, SMS, wishes and quotes to thank and appreciate your teachers. Take a look at the tweets: President Ram Nath Kovind greeted all the teachers and today marked the 133rd anniversary of the birth of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. The President greeted the teachers on the eve of Teachers’ Day and said this day is an occasion when the nation honors the dedicated service of all teachers who play a leading role in the intellectual and moral development of our children . In Indian tradition, teachers are placed on the same pedestal as God. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his greetings to the entire teaching fraternity, which has always played a central role in the education of young minds. “It is commendable how teachers have innovated and ensured that students’ educational journey continues in the era of COVID-19,” the tweet read. On Teachers’ Day, greetings to the entire teaching fraternity, which has always played a central role in the education of young minds. It is commendable how teachers have innovated and ensured that the educational journey of students continues in the days of COVID-19. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2021 Union Minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter and paid hhumble tributes to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on Teachers’ Day 2021. “My gratitude to all of our gurus on the special occasion of Teacher’s day, who play a vital role in shaping young minds and building our nation, “Goyal tweeted. Humble tributes to an outstanding educator, philosopher, statesman and former President of India, Bharat Ratna Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. My gratitude to all our gurus on the special occasion of #Teacher’s day, who play a vital role in shaping young minds and building our nation. pic.twitter.com/3IyabNnfh3 Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 5, 2021 Congress leader Shashi Tharoor greeted Teachers’ Day and thanked thosewho taught it and those who continue to teach it every day! Happy #Teacher’s day to all who taught me and continue to teach me every day! pic.twitter.com/X0EnJFGHar Shashi Tharoor (to ShashiTharoor) September 5, 2021 Former Governor of Puducherrytenant (LG) Kiran BediextendedTeachers’ Day wishes by sharing a video that lists things under the caption “What is needed of a teacher”. Happy #Teacher’s day pic.twitter.com/0w1DRcDqsv Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) September 5, 2021 Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, greeted the people of the nation on Teachers’ Day. Speaking to Twitter, he expressed his gratitude to all the teachers for shaping the country. Happy teachers day! I am grateful to all the teachers for shaping the future of our country and for making our children responsible citizens. The Delhi government is proud of its teachers, and they will be honored today with #StateTeachersAwards pic.twitter.com/zMBVwsLcUX Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) September 5, 2021 (SocialLY brings you all the latest news, viral trends and information from the world of social media including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is integrated directly from the user’s social media account and the LatestLY staff may not have altered or edited the body of the content Opinions and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the views of LatestLY, also LatestLY assumes no responsibility in this regard.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latestly.com/socially/india/news/teachers-day-2021-wishes-president-ram-nath-kovind-pm-narendra-modi-manish-sisodia-shashi-tharoor-and-several-other-leaders-extend-their-greeting-to-teachers-2818000.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

