Donald Trump issues three-word Labor Day statement, “FIX 2020 FIRST”

Despite being banned from most social media platforms, former President Donald Trump was still able to get a short and straightforward Labor Day message to his followers, in his latest claim that Joe Biden stole his election victory.

Trump forwarded the three-word all-caps statement Saturday morning via his Political Action Committee’s “Save America” ​​mailing list, as first reported by Mediaite.

“Statement of September 4, 2021 by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America,” began the introduction of the message.

“REPAIR 2020 FIRST! Trump wrote.

While the statement did not clarify what exactly needs to be corrected, the rhetoric appears to match Trump’s accusations that current President Joe Biden robbed him of the 2020 presidential election when he ran for re-election.

Trump and his supporters have claimed that Biden had defeated him through electoral fraud.

“This election is about a great electoral fraud, a fraud that has never been seen like this before,” Trump said in a 46-minute speech posted to social media in December of last year.

“These are poll watchers who weren’t allowed to watch. So illegal. These are ballots pouring in and no one except a few knew where they came from. … These are defective machines, stopped machines.

Trump’s constant allegations of tampering with machinery and electoral fraud, though largely debunked by an Associated Press fact check, appear to have had a lasting impact on Republican voters regardless.

An August report from The Independent found that two in three Republicans believe Biden stole the election.

Saturday’s post was captured in a screenshot and tweeted by Right Side Broadcasting Network, a verified account with nearly 600,000 subscribers.

Some commentators said Saturday’s statement would have worked more effectively than one of Trump’s tweets, although the president’s access to his account – and his 88 million followers – was permanently suspended two days after the US Capitol riot on January 6 this year.

As of Saturday afternoon, the tweet had over 8,000 likes, 2,500 retweets and nearly 400 comments just hours after it was posted.

Trump’s election fraud allegations were far from harmless, however, with ardent supporters storming the U.S. Capitol in a violent siege on January 6 in an attempt to reverse his defeat in the 2020 presidential election. by disrupting a joint session of Congress while they were counting the election votes.

Meanwhile, a July Reuters fact check showed that many Trump supporters had erroneously predicted that the former president would be reinstated on August 13.

The allegation stemmed from a conspiracy theory and was not based on fact, according to the outlet.

