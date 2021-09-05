Face Parliament over shameful handling of Afghan crisis, Boris Johnson says





Prime Minister Boris Johnson must answer to Parliament for the UK’s part in the crisis in Afghanistan, said Ian Blackford.

Westminster returns from recess tomorrow. As MPs prepare to return to the House of Commons, the SNP leader in Westminster called on Johnson to immediately brief Parliament following Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab’s visit to the region and lingering concerns over refugees.

Around 15,000 people eligible for evacuation to the UK were airlifted in the past two weeks before the full military withdrawal. This includes 8,000 Afghans who worked alongside British forces. But the total number of those left behind is not known. Raab, who was on vacation in Crete when the Taliban took power, is now in the region trying to negotiate safe passage through neighboring countries for British citizens and others still trying to leave. READ MORE: David Pratt: Iraq fears same fate as Afghanistan as US troops prepare to leave At a press conference in Pakistan, he pledged £ 30million in aid to support refugee relief efforts in countries neighboring Afghanistan, where many of the displaced have left. In addition to its Afghanistan Resettlement Policy and Assistance program for former interpreters and other workers, the UK will accept 20,000 people as part of its Afghan Citizens Resettlement Program. But Johnson has been urged to increase that number due to the scale of the need and the connections between the UK and those at risk. Blackford (above) said: “The situation in Afghanistan remains serious and the next steps taken by the UK and our international partners will be crucial. “Upon returning from the holidays, the Prime Minister must immediately appear before Parliament to brief MPs on the UK government’s plans and strategy to deal with the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan – a strategy which has so far been been shamefully absent – and to expose what discussions have taken place with key regional figures. “The reality is that the UK government shares responsibility for the dire situation in Afghanistan and needs to step up its efforts, including dramatically increasing the number of Afghan refugees the UK is ready to take, reversing reckless cuts aid and working with our international partners to secure roads and protect human rights. “Recent reports, for example, that the UK government does not know how many people eligible to come to the UK have been left in Afghanistan are deeply distressing. READ MORE: UK’s failures in Afghanistan were foreshadowed by our own crises “Despite ignoring SNP calls to recall Parliament earlier, I call on the Prime Minister to now ensure that Parliament is able to fully consider the government’s plans and hold it accountable for it. which has been one of the greatest foreign policy disasters of modern times. ” Raab used a press conference in Islamabad to reiterate his claim that there was “general surprise” at the pace of change in Afghanistan. He told reporters: ‘The takeover, I think it’s fair to say, was faster than expected, not just UK or NATO allies but I was talking with our friends here. “And I suspect the Taliban and ordinary Afghans have been taken by surprise. “I think there was a common general surprise at the speed at which the consolidation of power has occurred.” These remarks differed from Johnson, who said it had been “clear for many months” that the situation in Afghanistan could change “very quickly”.

