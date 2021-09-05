PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Dr S. Radhakrishnan, salutes the teaching fraternity





PM Narendra Modi pays homage to Dr S. Radhakrishnan, salutes the teaching fraternity | Photo credit: iStock Images Highlights On Teachers’ Day 2021, PM Modi expressed his gratitude to all teachers for their commendable work. Prime Minister Modi also paid tribute to Dr S. Radhakrishnan on his birthday. Several others, including the Minister of Higher Education of Karnataka; IT & BT, Dr Ashwathnarayan CN paid tribute to the former President of India, Dr S. Radhakrishnan, and praised the teachers for their work. On Teachers’ Day 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the entire teaching fraternity for the important role they have played in the lives of students. Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter and extended his greetings to the entire teaching community for nurturing young minds. He also mentioned the commendable work done by teachers during the COVID-19 scenario. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Dr S. Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti and recalled his famous purse. He also highlighted the laudable contribution of Dr S. Radhakrishnan to the nation. He highlighted the innovative methods used by teachers during the pandemic to ensure that no student is deprived of an education during this difficult time. Teachers have repeatedly tried to find different methods of teaching children at a time when many children do not have access to the digital divide. Recently, teachers in Rajasthan made the decision to travel by camel and reach the homes of the students. The decision was made to teach students who missed classes due to no internet connection. Related: Happy Teachers Day 2021: Tribute to India’s First Vice President – Little Known Facts About Dr Radhakrishnan Several others have also taken to Twitter to express their gratitude to the teachers. UGC President DP Singh pays tribute to Dr S. Radhakrishnan on his birthday which is celebrated as Teachers’ Day. He also pointed out that, according to Dr S. Radhakrishnan, for society to prosper, it needs the contribution and hard work of teachers. While greeting all the teachers, he said the students see their teachers as mentors and role models. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also expressed his thanks to all teachers for turning children into responsible citizens. While mentioning that the Delhi government is proud of all teachers, he added that the teachers would be honored today, September 5, 2021. The Delhi government has decided to reward 122 teachers for their outstanding work during the pandemic of COVID-19. Teachers have always played the most important role in educating children and helping them grow as individuals. Responsible people eager to know more. Swami Vivekananda said that education is the manifestation of perfection already in man, and a teacher helps a student to explore and understand knowledge. Times Now wishes all teachers to be there, to shape individuals and their work resilient. Happy Teachers Day!

