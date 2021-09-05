Russia and China have more in common than Communism. They have the same enemies and ambitions

Text size:

Rrussia and china have more in common than communism and an aversion to the current rules-based world order. They have a common past that dates back to 1715 when Russia became the first country to establish an embassy in China. It was a Russian Orthodox mission in Beijing that paved the way for closer engagement between the two nations. The mission turned into a de facto embassy, ​​the only one in China for nearly a century. The proselytizing mission became a precursor to Russia’s acquisition of regions outside China, namely Manchuria and Mongolia. As an imperial power, Russia had the upper hand as China in the 1860s had declined considerably. During this period, China had also sought Russian help in warding off threats from other imperial powers who had sought access to the former lucrative trading ports. In return, Russia extracted its pound of flesh and acquired more than 350,000 square miles of Chinese territory. This included the strategically located port city of Vladivostok in the Pacific, which is the entry point into the Sea of ​​Japan. China today wants to avenge the pain of its century of humiliation and wants to reclaim the historic territory of its neighbors. But this aspiration is not applicable to Russia, and certainly not using its model of intimidation and aggression. This is because Moscow’s relevance to Beijing’s strategy was different and far more important than a specific piece of territory.

As China identified new partners and attracted American allies, it found the X factor to make its alternative axis of power more disruptive and effective. China has decided to collaborate with one of the Americas’ oldest enemies, Moscow. Russia today may only be a faint shadow of its stronger past, but continues to be a technological and military powerhouse with strategic capabilities and deep forays into key geographic areas in Europe, in the Middle East and Asia. Moscow’s insatiable thirst to join forces to form an anti-American front was an added bonus. As the global realignment began to take shape, both in Asia and the Middle East, making the world increasingly bipolar, it was the perfect time for Comrades Jinping and Putin to reunite.

The two communist countries have come a long way since their border conflict in 1969 which led to frosty relations until 1985. Since then, relations between Moscow and Beijing have strengthened and are further strengthened after the signing of the Treaty of friendship of 2001. The Russian-Chinese partnership had the potential to change the status quo. And Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin were aware of this as they deepened their partnership in the hope that it would unfold both in the Middle East and in the Indo-Pacific region.

Military cooperation was a key area of ​​convergence between China and Russia as they sought to deepen their engagement and serve their symbiotic relationship. Since 2005, Moscow and Beijing have conducted elaborate war games at regular intervals and have trained soldiers for each other. For China, knowledge of Russia to enhance its capabilities on land was crucial due to its army’s negligible combat experience since the Vietnam War in 1979. Russia’s combat experience in Syria and Libya was vital for the PLA, which had not entered a battlefield for over four decades. Despite past experiences with illegally copied Russian technology, both sides wanted to deepen their cooperation in the field of advanced military technology after signing multi-year agreements. As the strategic alignment of the geopolitical goals of Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin increased, possibilities related to missiles and nuclear weapons presented themselves. A key area of ​​mutual interest for Moscow and Beijing was to develop an advanced early warning ballistic missile system to reduce the stealth capabilities of the US missile system. A possible integration of the missile launch detection system between China and Russia meant that any movement of American missiles, whether in the Pacific or the Middle East, would be immediately detected by the radar systems of either. The other of the two partners.1 This ongoing exchange of classified military information, which normally occurs only among NATO allies, was created to blunt US security preparedness. Another possibility that might justify the tight security embrace was for China’s nuclear stockpile to be kept in the Arctic, instead of Shanghai drastically reducing the distance from US cities by two-thirds. This meant that Chinese ICBMs could take much less time to reach American cities, although any movement of American missiles would be immediately noticed by the joint early warning missile system.

In the Middle East, China and Russia led develop military exercises with Iran in 2019, paving the way for possible collaboration between the three nations to change the security climate in the region. Russia’s strong presence in the Middle East and its proxy network that allows it to exert influence in the region have made it vital to China’s geostrategic ambitions. The rapprochement of China, Russia and Iran has had an impact on the security calculations of Washington and its allies. The Beijing-Tehran-Moscow security deal had a direct bearing on New Delhi’s decades-old, regime-independent relations with Russia and Iran, a highly desirable outcome for China. India’s ties with Iran and Russia, despite being important economic partnerships, were to be a testament to the advancement of their closer security alignment with China. For Beijing, this was an optimal scenario as it meant harming New Delhi’s traditional ties with Moscow and even dulling its diplomatic options. But what China really wanted was to strike at India’s military capabilities since, according to a report by the Stimson Center, 86 percent of military equipment used by India is Russian. Indo-Iranian relations have been affected by US sanctions which affected New Delhi’s oil purchases and the planned construction of the Chabahar port.

The trilateral partnership between China, Russia and Iran has promoted the geostrategic interests of the three countries. For Russia, this further strengthened its influence in the Middle East, which stretched from Syria to Turkey. For China, this provided closer ties in the region to establish it as a possible checks and balances to overthrow entrenched American interests. For Iran, it was an opportunity to position itself as a country with multiple contenders, far from its status as an outcast. The 2019 Gulf of Oman exercises indicated that the existing energy equation in the Middle East was vulnerable to a counter. When Beijing backed the Russian-backed Assad regime, it not only frustrated the efforts of Western powers, but it also showed the power to ally with China and Russia.

Also in the Indo-Pacific, the Russia-China partnership has created a counterbalance role by sending a strong message to the four democracies of the Quad mechanism. Beijing and Moscow conducted their first-ever joint airborne patrol in the SCS amid strong calls for greater Quad action against China’s act of hegemony. In July 2019, the Russian A-50 early warning and control reconnaissance aircraft flew over South Korean airspace twice over the Dokdo Islands as it accompanied Chinese and Russian bombers. Since the islands are claimed by both South Korea and Japan, both countries responded with jamming jets. The exercise was a show of force for the four members of the Quad on the ramifications of the convergence of geopolitical priorities between Beijing and Moscow.

Russia’s announcement of a naval installation at Port Sudan on the Red Sea, coupled with China’s efforts to increase its naval presence in the IOR, indicated its intention. The intention was to create a powerful deterrent against the efforts of the Indo-peaceful democracies in the region.

The possibilities for a Sino-Russian partnership and its wider impact on the world were manifold. From collaboration in space to synchronization of military materiel and even mutual coverage in the event of aggression or violation of international rules, multidimensional Sino-Russian strategic cooperation was envisioned by the two countries. As part of this larger agreement, in 2017, the two parties decided to sign a multi-year pact, breaking with the tradition of annual agreements. Although the China-Russia partnership has multiple points of friction, including the personal rivalry between the two leaders; it was indicative of the direction in which the world had moved, that of increased bipolarity. For both Moscow and Tehran, a close embrace with Beijing limited the scope of their diplomatic options with New Delhi, which was an undesirable outcome. But that was the geopolitical reality of China’s efforts to create a parallel axis of like-minded countries to dislodge liberal order.

This clip from Blinkers Off: How the world will fight China by

Gaurie Dwivedi has been published with permission of the author.

