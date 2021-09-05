On Teachers’ Day, PM Modi thanks educators for encouraging young minds | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Sunday to express his greetings on Teachers ‘Day and pay tribute to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, whose birthday is celebrated annually as Teachers’ Day. Greetings to all the teaching fraternity, which has always played a central role in the education of young minds. It is commendable how teachers innovated and ensured the educational journey of students during the Covid-19 era, PM Modi tweeted. Read also | Teachers’ Day 2021: all you need to know about Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan I pay tribute to Dr S Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti and recall his distinguished leadership as well as his contributions to our nation, he added. The Union’s Minister of the Interior, Amit Shah, also greeted on this occasion. I remember and pay tribute to a great philosopher and excellent teacher, former President Dr S Radhakrishnan on the occasion of his birthday. I salute our hardworking teachers who have remarkably contributed to our nation building by enriching the lives of our students with the light of education, read a rough translation of Shahs tweet, posted in Hindi. At 10:30 am today, President Ram Nath Kovind will virtually honor 44 deserving teachers by presenting them with the National Teachers’ Award, instituted in 1958. At the ceremony last year, 47 teachers received this award. September 5 was first celebrated as Teachers’ Day in 1962. Dr Radhakrishnan, who was the first vice president and later the second president of India, was born on this day in 1888. In 1954, he was among the first three recipients of the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honor in the country, along with CV Raman and C Rajgopalachari.

