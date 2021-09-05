Trump Reportedly Approaches DC Hotel Rights Sale As Ally Says I Think He Will Show Up | Donald trump





Donald Trump is said to be set to sell the rights to his hotel near the White House in Washington, a move according to the Axios website would carry symbolism relished by opponents, given that it would mean the removal of the cheeky golden Trumps brand. of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Reports from Iowa, however, have indicated that the former president is set to announce an attempt to return to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, often referred to as the world’s most powerful address, with a race to l Republican nomination in 2024.

According to the Des Moines Register, at a dinner in Dallas County, Iowa on Thursday, Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan, a close ally of Trump, told Republicans: I think he’s going to be to present. I want it to run. He’s proven he can take the heat.

Jordan himself took heat after a liberal activist secretly recorded him as being more specific about Trump’s plans, telling attendees: President Trump, he’s going to run again. Jordan denied the remark before the footage was released.

Another figure close to Trump, his former adviser Jason Miller, told Cheddar TV on Thursday that the odds of another race were between 99 and 100 percent. I think he’s definitely running in 2024.

Axios reported the news from the Trump Hotel on Saturday, saying the Trump Organization was in advanced talks to sell the rights to the company in the old post office building, which Trump leased to the US government in 2013, two years before announcing his first race. for president. Trump did not comment.

The hotel opened in September 2016, two months before Trump defeated Hillary Clinton for the White House. When Trump was in power, the hotel became a hub for government affairs and lobbying, and therefore a magnet for controversy.

Trump businesses, including hotels and golf courses, have been hit hard by both the coronavirus pandemic and Trump’s electoral defeat. The Washington Post on Friday reported a tenant implosion, political backlash and a broader, pandemic-related collapse in Manhattan office leases affecting Trump Tower, New York.

The hotel in Washington was once the hub of Trump World, but I can’t imagine who is going there now, Sally Quinn, an influential Washington writer and journalist, told The Guardian in March. I can’t imagine most of the people who stay there when they come. I don’t know anyone who is going there or who has been there.

Attempts to sell the hotel have been reported since 2019.

Quinn said: I suspect whoever buys it will take all the gilding and trim and turn it into something very different from Trump.

Trump has survived two impeachments, the second for inciting the murderous insurgency on the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6, and maintains a firm grip on Republican politics and polls. He continued to fundraise, raising huge sums. Many believe he is considering a second White House run as a way to fend off financial issues and a range of criminal and civil investigations.

Rejecting any notion of post-presidential decorum, he has vehemently criticized his successor, Joe Biden, who beat him solidly in an election that Trump continues to claim without the evidence having been rigged.

In the video secretly recorded in Iowa, Jordan was asked if he really thinks Trump is ready to declare another race.

I know it, he said. Yeah, I spoke to him yesterday. He’s about to announce after all this madness in Afghanistan.

