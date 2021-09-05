T-bills attract more foreign investment after 17 months – Journal





KARACHI: Foreign investment inflows in short-term treasury bills exceeded outflows during July-August FY22 for the first time since the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic in March of last year in the country.

According to the latest data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), foreign investment in the first two months of the current fiscal year reached $ 99.6 million compared to $ 93.76 million outflows during the same period of last year.

Experts called it a sign of restoring foreign investor confidence in domestic bonds.

After the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in Pakistan about 17 months ago, foreign investors left the market so quickly that nearly $ 3.5 billion flew in two or three months despite the fact that the rate was highest around 13%, while no development or emerging market offered such a high rate.

BIP inflows in July-August amounted to $ 17.3 million against outflows of $ 8.8 million

Currently, short-term treasury bills offer around 6.5% per annum, which remains attractive compared to other competitive markets. Data shows that August Treasury bill inflows were $ 36 million while outflows were $ 25 million.

The major change was noted in June FY21 as the country drew $ 93.5 million in treasury bills against an outflow of $ 40.1 million. This large inflow offset the impact of the huge equity outflows as it stood at $ 136.8 million compared to an inflow of just $ 48 million in the last month of the outgoing fiscal year.

The entry in June was $ 163.4 million compared to an exit of $ 150.8 million. The months of July and August of FY22 saw the same trend of higher inflows of Pakistani Treasury bills and investment bonds (GDP).

Foreign investment in BIPs recorded a cumulative net inflow of $ 256 million in FY21. Inflows of stocks and treasury bills were lower than outflows.

GDPs got higher investments due to attractive returns. 10-year GDPs offered a return of 9.84% in the auction held on June 9, FY21. In the same fiscal year, inflows to PBBs were $ 277.5 million with outflows of $ 21.5 million, while the cumulative net inflow was $ 256 million.

Treasury bill inflows in FY21 were $ 688 million, while outflows were $ 890 million. Net outflows amounted to $ 202 million.

Total net inflows of GDP, treasury bills and stocks in FY21 were $ 1,647 million compared to outflows of $ 2,013 million. The year was marked by a net outflow of $ 366.6 million.

However, exercise 22 showed a better picture with higher inflows of Treasury bills and BIPs compared to outflows; only the inflows into equities were lower than the outflows.

BIP inflows in July-August this year were $ 17.3 million compared to outflows of $ 8.8 million. The equity inflow was $ 63.54 million compared to an outflow of $ 107 million.

The cumulative inflows of Treasury bills, GDP and stocks in the first two months of FY22 amounted to $ 180.4 million compared to an outflow of $ 209.8 million.

The government, in coordination with the SBP, is working to attract foreign flows by providing various financial services to Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRP).

Recently, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched a fundraising program under the name of Roshan Ghar which allows PNRs to buy a house in Pakistan.

Previously, the Roshan digital account was introduced for banking and financial services in the country, which has so far attracted over $ 2 billion.

Along with these attractions, record remittances are helping the country reduce the current account deficit, but a sharp increase in the trade deficit appears to be hampering all efforts. The trade deficit in July-August FY22 was over $ 7 billion.

Posted in Dawn, le 5 September 2021

