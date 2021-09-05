Politics
Anger in Turkey over ‘deal’ with UK |
Turkish opposition leaders were angry with the UK’s plan to establish asylum centers for Afghans in countries like Pakistan and Turkey.
Are you the UK contractor to save your seat, Mr Erdogan? asked party leader Ed Meral Aksener.
Turkish opposition leaders berated President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on August 22 the UK was planning to establish overseas asylum centers for Afghan refugees in countries like Pakistan and Turkey.
Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu and Good Party leader Meral Aksener took to Erdogan via Twitter to ask if an agreement had been reached with the UK over the Afghans who had fled the Taliban.
Are you now a subcontractor to the British to save the siege, Mr. Integrated Tweet? https://t.co/djmnemPPkR
– Meral Aksener (@meral_aksener) August 22, 2021
My question to Erdogan is: Can the countries with which you have agreements say these things without consulting the Republic of Turkey? Or are they just too rude because the two of you made a deal? Kldarolu asked on August 22.
Which one is true? Be honest for once! he added.
Erdogan last week urged European countries to take responsibility for migrants from Afghanistan, adding that Turkey has no plans to become a “repository for refugees in Europe” amid unrest in the country after the takeover of the Taliban.
My question now for Erdogan is this: the countries that you said “I did not make an agreement” can now say these things without having to assert the opinion of the Republic of Turkey? Or are they too bold because you made a deal? Who is correct? Be honest for once, Erdogan!
– Kemal Kilicdaroglu (@kilicdarogluk) August 22, 2021
Kilicdaroglu accuses Erdogan of making deals with foreign countries, especially the United States, to prevent Afghans from reaching Europe and keeping them in Turkey instead. The main opposition leader urged the president to reveal the terms of the agreements.
Erdogan, I ask you: how can refugees who are 2,400 kilometers from us threaten us? Did you say your government controls the borders? Is not it ? “We know you don’t check it on purpose,” the CHP president said on August 16.
You recognize that you cannot protect the border and that you keep your promise [de Amerikaanse president Joe] Kilicdaroglu added, before asking if a foreign country threatens Erdogan with his personal wealth.
Last week, the United States denied Kilicdaroglu’s claims about a refugee deal between Erdogan and Biden.
Kilicdaroglu also criticized the UK on August 22 for allowing Afghans to die.
It is inhumane to abandon the Afghans who served you and die. Rest assured that our people will not bear the burden of your irresponsibility. You can’t get anyone to the bottom of our path! he said.
Meanwhile, Aksener asked Erdogan if he was making promises to the British for political purposes.
Are you the UK contractor to save your seat, Mr Erdogan? Aksner, a right-wing politician, asked on August 22.
stricter border policy
Aksner reiterated his call for a stricter border policy last week and said the new influx must be prevented.
There is no more stupid policy than opening the borders, she said on August 16, noting that Turkey already has more than 3.6 million Syrian refugees.
“No official request has been sent”
Turkey’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement on August 22 refuting the UK’s response to the resistance.
“Information in the British press about plans to set up an asylum processing center for Afghan asylum seekers in Turkey does not reflect the truth,” the ministry said.
So far, we have not received an official application from any country. “Anyway, if there is such a request, we will not accept it,” the ministry added.
Source: Turkish media
