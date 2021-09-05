Prime Minister Modi Pis Joe Biden and Boris Johnson of UK to highest approval rating among 13 world leaders





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a 70% approval rating, the highest among world leaders, leaving behind US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Jonson. The survey, conducted by The Morning Consult, shows Prime Minister Modi’s approval rating to be the highest among 13 world leaders, including Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, US President Joe Biden, reported the Hindustan Times. . The list also included Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Canadas Trudeau, Boris Jonson, Brazilian President Jaire Bolsonaro and others. Prime Minister Modi received a stellar 70 percent approval rating, according to a poll, while Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador was second with 64 percent and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi completed the top three with 63 percent. The report also showed that his approval rate has increased over the past two months, with his approval rate reaching 66% in June. The Morning Consult tracks the approval rating of government leaders in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, UK United and United States. Prime Minister Modi’s disapproval rate also dropped to around 25%, one of the lowest on the list, according to the report. Modis’ disapproval rating peaked in May when the second wave of Covid hit the country hard. But, with the improvement of the Covid situation in the country, Prime Minister Modi’s disapproval rating has dropped. Its approval rating peaked at 84% in May 2020 just after the outbreak of the pandemic in India. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden’s approval rating is low following the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. Many Americans are unhappy with US policy in Afghanistan, with an important section calling the US role a “failure.” Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

