



SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota Sculptor Gutzon Borglum placed George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt on Mount Rushmore.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem added Donald Trump to a replica of the massive granite monument she commissioned and then presented when he delivered a speech at a controversial Mount Rushmore celebration on July 3, 2020.

The article was never seen publicly, and little was known about it other than a disclosure file with the Government Ethics Office which indicated it cost $ 1,100, which Noems’s office said had been paid by private donors.

But the Daily Beast obtained a photo of the replica, which, as the New York Times first reported, effectively depicts Trump carved into the sacred Black Hills of the Lakota people, right next to Lincoln’s face.

Donald and Melania Trump at Mount Rushmore on July 3, 2020.

Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty

Trump wished his mug could be added to the real thing, but Noem, of course, couldn’t make it happen. Instead, she found donors to fund the smaller ego petting project.

Noems staff then contacted Dallerie Davis, an art agent and Rapid City realtor who serves as a liaison for several sculptors in the state, according to Davis and another person familiar with the inner workings of Noems’ office who has spoken on condition of anonymity.

Noems’ camp wanted to know: was it possible to make a Mount Rushmore figure with Trump attached and do it in about a month?

Davis told the Daily Beast she was thinking of Lee Leuning and Sherri Treeby, a team of sculptors from South Dakota with dozens of pieces on display throughout the state and the Midwest. (They are currently carving a statue of Johnny Carson for The Tonight Show’s hometown, Norfolk, Nebraska.)

Leuning and Treeby were good, could work fast and, maybe better, they were Trump supporters, Davis said.

Using what’s known as lost wax casting, an ancient process that uses a clay model, hot wax and molten bronze, the duo grafted a bust of Trump in a suit and tie onto the mini Rushmore .

Three copies have been created, Leuning and Treeby recently revealed, one going to Trump and the other two to unidentified donors whose names are not even known to them.

The pieces are the size of a shelf, Leuning told The Daily Beast 27 inches wide, 12 inches high and 8-1 / 2 inches deep.

The partners, who work for Bad River Artworks in Aberdeen, said they had been asked to remain silent about the project, and this is the first time their names have been released.

Noems’ communications director Ian Fury declined to answer several of the Daily Beast’s questions about the sculpture, but made this statement :, and that’s how she approached this sculpture, Fury said. No taxpayer money went into this donation, it was paid by two donors.

Sculptors said they voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020, he easily transported South Dakota both times and is still supporters. Treeby has said she will vote for him again if he runs in 2024, although Leuning is considering other options.

I would vote for Noem or the guy from Florida, he said, referring to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

As he and Treeby see, when Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders visited Mount Rushmore, the reporting focused on the historic significance and artistic grandeur of the monuments.

When Trump arrived, they complained, the angle was white supremacy and the use of a mountain on land the United States Supreme Court ruled in 1980 had been unfairly taken from the Lakota people.

Critics of Mount Rushmore have focused on this and some biographical details of the men he honors: Washington and Jefferson were both slave owners; Lincoln has made comments that make his supporters cringe today, and he is deeply unpopular among many Native Americans for allowing the execution of 39 Indians after the Dakota War of 1862; Roosevelt has been criticized for his comments on the inferior races.

Borglum, the sculptor, had ties to the Ku Klux Klan. He worked on Stone Mountain in Georgia, a massive tribute to Confederate leaders Stonewall Jackson, Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis, before coming to South Dakota. He left Georgia after an argument and his job was ripped off the mountain.

In his July 2020 speech, in front of a pandemic crowd that applauded the United States, the United States, the United States, Trump strongly criticized the cancellation of the culture as he defended the monument named in the honor of another wealthy New Yorker, Charles Rushmore.

This movement openly attacks the legacy of every person on Mount Rushmore, he said. They sully the memory of Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln and Roosevelt. Today we are going to put the story and the stories straight. Before these figures were immortalized in stone, they were American giants in the flesh, gallant men whose intrepid acts sparked the greatest leap of human advancement the world has ever seen.

Donald Trump and Governor Kristi Noem at the 2018 fundraiser.

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

As for the real Mount Rushmore, Leuning and Treeby are part of Team Trump.

It’s a fabulous job, said Leuning. It’s amazing work. There is not an iota of racism in this.

They also highlighted the massive impact it has had on South Dakota, where tourism is second only to agriculture in the state’s economy. The world famous Mount Rushmore has been a driving force for decades.

Were working artists, Leuning said. Were prostitutes for art. We make art for money.

They said they had only one regret about their involvement in Trump’s reply: They were not present when Noem gave it to him before the speech.

We weren’t invited, Leuning said. We were told he liked it.

