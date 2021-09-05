Trump’s coup attempt has not stopped and Democrats must wake up | Robert reich





The coup attempt of the former presidents does not stop. He still refuses to concede and continues to piss off his supporters with his false claim that the 2020 election was stolen. Tens of millions of Americans believe it.

Last Sunday, at a Republican event in Franklin, North Carolina, Congressman Madison Cawthorn, repeating Trump’s big lie, called the rioters who stormed the Capitol on January 6 as political hostages .

Cawthorn also advised the crowd to start stockpiling ammunition for what he said would likely be an American-to-American bloodbath due to unfavorable election results.

As much as I am prepared to defend our freedom at any cost, he said, there is nothing I dread doing more than having to take up arms against a fellow American.

Texas Republicans on Tuesday passed strict election law based on Trump’s big lie imposing new identification requirements on those seeking to vote by mail and criminal penalties on election officials who send unsolicited mail ballot requests , empowering partisan poll observers and banning cars. continuous voting 24 hours a day.

This year, at least 18 other states enacted 30 laws that will make it harder for Americans to vote, based on Trump’s lie.

On Thursday, at Trump’s instigation, Republicans in Pennsylvania launched an investigation seeking sworn testimony into election irregularities, setting the first hearing for next week.

Even as Trump’s coup attempt is gaining momentum, most of the United States continues to sleep. We have become weary of outrage

Arizona’s Republican audit will report its results any day. There is little doubt about what they will show. The CEO of Cyber ​​Ninjas, the company hired to run it, has publicly questioned the election results. The audit team is made up of Trump supporters and is funded by a group led by Trump’s senior national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

The Republican chairman of the Wisconsin State Assembly Campaigns and Election Committee has begun a comprehensive cybercrime audit, similar to the Arizona one. Trump’s first White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, has said Republicans in Wisconsin are prepared to spend $ 680,000.

These so-called audits will not change the outcome of the 2020 elections. Their purpose is to cast further doubt on its legitimacy and justify further state action to suppress votes and alter future elections.

It’s a vicious circle. As Trump continues to fuel his base with his big lie that the election was stolen, Republican lawmakers keen to advance their careers and solidify the GOP are adding fuel to the fire, pushing more Americans into Trump’s paranoid nightmare.

The top three candidates to succeed Richard Burr in North Carolina have all denounced Senators’ vote to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial. Pat Toomey’s top four candidates for succession in Pennsylvania have all embraced Trump’s call for an audit of election results.

One of the main candidates for the Senate seat left vacant by Richard Shelby in Alabama is Rep. Mo Brooks, best known for urging the crowd at the Trumps rally ahead of the Capitol Riot to start removing names and kicking the ass. Brooks has been endorsed by Trump.

Yet even as Trump’s coup attempt gains traction, most of the rest of America continues to sleep. We’ve become so outraged at his antics, and so concerned about the more immediate threats of the Delta variant and climate-fueled wildfires and hurricanes, that we’d rather not know it.

A month ago, it was reported that during his last few weeks in office, Trump attempted to force the Justice Department to falsely declare the 2020 presidential election fraudulent, even threatening to fire the attorney general by interim if he didn’t: just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and the [Republican] members of Congress.

The news barely registered in the collective minds of the Americas. The Olympics and the infrastructure bill negotiations got more coverage.

A senior Trump adviser now says Trump is a definitive presidential candidate in 2024, even though the 14th Amendment to the Constitution prohibits anyone from holding office who has engaged in an insurgency or rebellion against the nation.

Federal legislation that would prevail over state voter suppression laws is mired in the Senate. Biden hasn’t made it a top priority. A select House committee to investigate the Capitol Riot and Trump’s role has barely begun. The Justice Department did nothing to charge the former president with anything.

But unless Trump and his co-conspirators are held accountable for the damage they have inflicted and continue to inflict on American democracy, and unless Senate Democrats and Biden soon enact national legislation on human rights. voting rights, Trump’s coup attempt could eventually succeed.

It is imperative that America wake up.

