Your excellence is commendable: PM Modi, President Kovind congratulates Krishan Nagar on winning gold at the Paralympic Games | Olympic Games

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media on Sunday to congratulate Indian para-shuttle Krishna Nagar for winning a gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The 22-year-old from Jaipur, second seed, defeated Chu Man Kai of Hong Kong in the SH6 class final in men’s singles to maintain his unbeaten position at the Games and join compatriot Pramod Bhagat in the list of winners of the gold medal.

Second seed Nagar defeated rival Hong Kong 21-17 16-21 21-17 in the final. As soon as the commuter won the face-to-face, reactions started pouring in on social media.

Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to send his best wishes to Nagar. He wrote,

Glad to see our badminton players excel at the #paralympics in Tokyo. The exceptional feat of @ Krishnanagar99 made all Indians smile. Congratulations to him for winning the gold medal. I wish him the best for his future projects.

Honorable President of India, Ramnath Kovid also praised Nagars’ gold medal performance and praised the 22-year-old for his remarkable achievement.

Historical performance by Krishan Nagar. Strong and determined, you have proven yourself by winning the gold medal in badminton at the #Paralympics and keeping the tricolor high. Your excellence is commendable. Many Indians will be inspired by you. Congratulations and best wishes, tweeted the Indian president.

Historical performance by Krishan Nagar. Strong and determined, you have proven yourself by winning the gold medal in badminton at #Paralympic Games and keeping the tricolor raised. Your excellence is commendable. Many Indians will be inspired by you. Congratulations and best wishes. – President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 5, 2021

Here are other reactions from prominent Indian leaders:

Krishna Nagar raised the Indian flag high #Paralympic Games. Congratulations Krishna for your outstanding performance and for winning the gold medal in the SH6 Men’s Badminton Singles event. My best wishes for your future projects. # Praise4Para – Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) September 5, 2021

India now has five gold, eight silver and six bronze to place 24th. India had won just four medals in the last edition in Rio while the total number for the 1972 edition, when the country first competed until these Games in Tokyo, was 12.