UN secures Pakistan’s aid for Afghan projects – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday assured United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres of Pakistan’s support for continued UN humanitarian work in Afghanistan, while Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid traveled to Kabul on Saturday to meet with the leading Taliban.

A reading of the telephone conversation between Prime Minister Khan and Secretary General Guterres said: The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support for the smooth functioning of the United Nations humanitarian mission in Afghanistan.

Among other world concerns regarding Taliban rule, providing a safe and secure environment for humanitarian organizations in Afghanistan is a key demand.

A major humanitarian crisis is looming in Afghanistan with the withdrawal of many aid agencies after the recent takeover of Kabul by the Taliban. Economic turmoil is also inevitable due to the suspension of aid from major donors and the halt in payments from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. This, if it happens, can exacerbate the dreaded humanitarian crisis.

Although some countries have made humanitarian aid commitments for Afghanistan, they have made it clear that the same will be channeled through humanitarian agencies working in the war-torn country.

ISI chief travels to Kabul to meet with Taliban leaders

Therefore, for the humanitarian lifeline to be operational, it is important that the Taliban provide a safe and secure environment for aid agencies to work.

Pakistan has already helped the World Health Organization (WHO) deliver its cargo to Afghanistan. A similar agreement with the World Food Program is also under development.

While stressing the need for the international community to engage Afghanistan, prioritize humanitarian needs and ensure economic stability, Prime Minister Khan said the measures would not only enhance security but also prevent any massive exodus of Afghans from their country, thus preventing a refugee crisis.

So far, very few Afghans have left their countries to seek refuge in neighboring countries, but fears of an exodus of refugees persist. The UN refugee agency said last week that up to 500,000 Afghans could flee their country by the end of this year.

The prime minister’s office said that the prime minister in his conversation with the secretary general stressed that the opportunity to end 40 years of conflict in Afghanistan must be seized by enabling the Afghans to achieve peace, security and lasting prosperity.

It is believed that the visit of ISI chiefs before the installation of the new government was also intended to address some of these issues. He was accompanied during the trip by a delegation of senior officials.

A security source said he was due to meet with Taliban leaders on issues of concern to both Pakistan and the international community, particularly humanitarian aid and the evacuation of foreign nationals still stranded in Afghanistan.

Like humanitarian aid, the evacuation of the remaining foreign nationals is a major concern for their country of origin.

The international community has also demanded the formation of an inclusive government, authorization for Afghans wishing to leave the country and no terrorist sanctuary.

Recognition of the new government by other countries would depend on the Taliban meeting these demands.

Meanwhile, the Afghan Taliban have signaled to the world that they intend to engage others.

The trip of the ISI chiefs, which may have been supposed to be secret, became public after being spotted with Pakistani Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan and other officials at a Kabul hotel picking up tea. A photo taken by a journalist on this occasion has gone viral on social media.

Some claim it was General Hamid’s second visit to Kabul in as many weeks.

CIA Director William Burns was also in Kabul last week for a meeting with Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar, while Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told a reporter on Friday that the Taliban were the new reality in Kabul and that Pakistan had no choice but to work with them. .

Also on Friday, the deputy head of the Taliban political bureau in Qatar, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, called Pakistan’s ambassador to Qatar Syed Ahsan Raza Shah. The two sides discussed the current Afghan situation, humanitarian aid, bilateral relations based on mutual interest and respect, reconstruction of Afghanistan and issues related to facilitating the displacement of peoples in Torkham. and Spinboldak, tweeted Taliban spokesman in the Qatar office, Suhail Shaheen.

Posted in Dawn, le 5 September 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1644562 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos