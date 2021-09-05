Prime Minister comes under increasing pressure not to impose national insurance hike





Boris Johnson is under increasing pressure from his own party not to impose a national insurance hike that shatters manifestos to pay for social care. Former Prime Minister Sir John Major joined the Tories on Saturday warning of the widely anticipated move targeting workers and employers, saying it is regressive. Instead, he called on the Prime Minister to take the straightforward and honest approach of raising general taxes. Sir John Major (Dominic Lipinski / AP) The government is preparing to announce this week its intention to raise funds to reform social care and tackle the huge NHS backlog caused by the coronavirus pandemic. A split appears to have formed between the main cabinet ministers over the amount to be increased for national insurance, with suggestions that could reach 2%. Sir John, speaking at the FT Weekend Festival, said: The government is going to have to take action to deal with social protection and that is going to mean higher taxes. I don’t think they should be using national insurance premiums, I think it’s a regressive way of doing it. I prefer to do it in a straightforward and honest way and put it on taxation. Any tax increase would be a violation of the 2019 Tory manifesto, which contains a personal guarantee from Mr Johnson not to increase income tax, VAT or national insurance. A significant number of Conservatives agree that some kind of tax hike is needed but, like former health secretary Jeremy Hunt, are calling for it not to take the form of a national insurance increase . Critics argue it would disproportionately affect younger, lower-income workers, while retirees would pay no extra. Conservative MP Marcus Fysh said he was alarmed by the government’s apparent direction of travel, warning against a socialist approach to welfare. I don’t think it’s conservative to penalize working-age people and their employers with higher taxes on their jobs when our manifesto promised not to, he wrote in the Sunday Telegraph. The story continues Health Secretary Sajid Javid (Steve Parsons / PA) A source close to Health Secretary Sajid Javid this week strongly denied pushing for an increase in national insurance of up to 2%. But they did not dispute that he had pleaded for a hike of more than 1%, which Chancellor Rishi Sunak would have opposed. Labor has expressed opposition to an increase in national insurance, but Sir Keir Starmer will come under pressure to explain how he would finance welfare reforms. A second election promise is expected to be broken quickly, as ministers prepare to announce that the state’s triple lockdown on pensions will be temporarily replaced with a double lockdown. Indeed, wage distortions during the coronavirus crisis could mean retirees get a payment increase of up to 8%, while workers face tighter times.

