Tokyo Paralympic Games: PM Modi congratulates silver medalist Suhas Yathiraj
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Suhas Yathiraj on his silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.© Twitter
Suhas L Yathiraj, who is the district magistrate of Noida, became the first IAS officer to win a medal at the Paralympic Games after winning silver in men’s badminton (SL4) singles in Tokyo on Sunday. Yathiraj showed great spirit in the final, but was eventually beaten by world No.1 Lucas Mazur of France. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath were among the first to congratulate Yathiraj on his exploits at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.
“A fantastic confluence of service and sport! Suhas Yathiraj has captured the imagination of our entire nation with his outstanding athletic performance. Congratulations to him for winning silver medal in badminton,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.
A fantastic confluence of service and sport! @dmgbnagar Suhas Yathiraj has captured the imaginations of our entire nation with his outstanding athletic performance. Congratulations to him for winning the silver medal in badminton. Best wishes to him for his future endeavors. pic.twitter.com/bFM9707VhZ
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2021
“I extend my sincere congratulations to him. He has also won numerous medals on previous occasions. In addition to carrying out his administrative duties efficiently, he has been successful at the Paralympic Games,” said Yogi Adityanath, quoted by ANI .
The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh also tweeted a congratulatory message to Yathiraj.
Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 5, 2021
President Ram Nath Kovind said Yathiraj’s dedication to pursuing badminton while performing his duties as a public servant is “exceptional.”
“Kudos to Suhas Yathiraj who fought hard for the world No. 1 and won silver in badminton at the #Paralympics. Your dedication to playing the sport while serving as a public servant is exceptional,” he said. he tweeted.
Congratulations to Suhas Yathiraj who fought hard at the World # 1 and won silver in badminton at #Paralympic Games. Your dedication to playing sport while serving as a public servant is exceptional. Best wishes for a future full of achievements.
President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 5, 2021
Suhas Yathiraj started the final well, but ultimately lost 21-15, 17-21, 15-21 to Mazur. Her silver was India’s 18th medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.
