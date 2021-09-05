Forestry workers threaten to protest for pay rise – Journal





HARIPUR: Haripur Forestry Division employees threatened to hold a sit-in outside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly building if they do not receive the promised increase in wages and other benefits from here September 15.

The decision was made at a meeting held here on Saturday attended by forestry workers from across Hazara Division.

On this occasion, the division president of the forestry workers union Syed Mujtaba Shah declared by an act of Parliament that the Pakistani government Tehreek-i-Insaf had, on February 20, 2013, granted the employees of the department the status of forestry force.

Then KP Chief Minister Pervez Khatak, speaking to employees of the forestry department in Islamabad on November 14, 2017, promised to grant them salary benefits and other allowances like the police, but to no avail. did he declare.

He said the pledge was formed in the presence of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He demanded that forestry workers be paid equal wages to police officers.

Demanding the payment of technical forestry compensation to employees, Mr. Mujtaba also called on the government to announce the Shuhada package for forestry workers.

Participants also announced a boycott of the Billion Tree Tsunami Project.

Separately, a worker at a cement factory died while his colleague was injured when part of a production line fan fell on them in the Farooqia area, police said and from the factory sources the other day.

The sources said maintenance on an abandoned production line was underway when a fan shaft, installed at the end of the production line, came loose and fell on workers.

As a result, two workers were seriously injured. One of them, identified as Qamar Zaman, a maintenance inspector, succumbed to his head injuries and the other, Ahmed Gul, was hospitalized.

When contacted, Hazara division deputy labor director Faizullah Khan said Qamar Zaman’s legal heirs, in a written statement to police, refused to hold factory management responsible.

However, he said he ordered an investigation to determine the cause of the incident.

He said the heirs of the deceased worker were entitled to a death benefit of 300,000 rupees and his service charges.

Posted in Dawn, le 5 September 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1644526/forest-employees-threaten-protest-for-pay-raise The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos