Bangalore: The terrorist knife attack on an Auckland shopping mall in New Zealand was triggered by the increased confidence of the elements of the Archipelago of Global Terror (GTA), the complex of terrorist groups and modules targeting to commit acts of mass terror in order to derail the orderly functioning of society, especially in giant democracies like the United States and India. Around the world, US President Joe Bidens’ bizarre way of removing all repetitions, all US capabilities in Afghanistan energized the GTA (Terrorist Archipelago) so that several elements of this toxic complex began to plan for new attacks. mass terrorists, with a focus on countries on both sides of the Atlantic. Given the success of the Indian military and police in counterterrorism operations since the intensification of these attacks, the country will need to play a key role in restraining the planning and thwarting the implementation of mass terrorist attacks by the Indian forces. various elements which together constitute the TMN. Just as no country is safe from SARS2 until all countries are safe, no country is safe from mass terrorist attack until the whole world is saved from such depredations.

Given President Biden’s lack of effective will and leadership which was clearly shown to the world in his copy of President Donald J. Trump’s disastrous example of signing an instrument of surrender for the benefit of the Taliban in Doha this year last. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will need to step up measures to protect not only India, but the world, from increased terrorist activity in the wake of Biden’s kowtow to the Taliban and the kick administered by the 46th President American government to the legitimate government of Afghanistan and its forces. While the PRC and Pakistan have a strategic interest in strengthening the GTA (except where it goes against their own narrow interests), the United States, India, the EU as well as regions such as Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Iran and the moderate majority in Afghanistan and Pakistan must unite against the challenge to global security and stability caused by the effective surrender of Trump-Bidens to the Alliance global campaign against terrorism in Afghanistan. While Russia cannot look at the development of the situation with the joy shown in Beijing and Rawalpindi (the current capital of Pakistan), the mistakes in diplomacy and strategy of NATO member states have left no mark. President Vladimir Putin had no choice but to ally himself with Secretary General Xi. Jinping from the PRC, and this must be accepted as a fait accompli rather than covered up as some policymakers in India are attempting.

Although thousands of American lives have been lost in the Middle East and South Asia as a result of the activities of the Haqqani Network, the Taliban and other elements of the archipelago of global terror, President Biden remains committed to his long-held belief that Pakistan’s military is an essential part of the solution to eradicate global terrorism. In reality, GHQ Rawalpindi and its force multiplier, the Central Military Commission headed by CPC Secretary General Xi Jinping, are the main drivers of the GTA. In the case of the Auckland attack, the terrorist directly involved had close ties to the Wahhabi ecosystem linked to the GHQ in Sri Lanka, a spillover effect of the growing influence of the PRC (and therefore its partner in all weather, Pakistan). The Wahhabi network has taken deep root in New Zealand, given the permissive approach of Jacinda Ardern’s government towards elements close to the Wahhabi brotherhood, a propensity to appease extremism under another name that is shared by important elements of the Biden administration. It is understood that such elements were at the origin of the otherwise inexplicable series of disastrous decisions taken by Commander-in-Chief Biden in the Afghanistan affair, as they made their way through several key institutions, including including the Ministry of Defense, where the GHQ Rawalpindi lobby has always had considerable influence.

Surprisingly, the serial betrayals of the Pakistani military (and its PLA boosters) on the battlefields of Asia do not appear to have shaken President Bidens’ conviction (shared by George W. Bush during his own presidency ) that the Pakistani army is an essential component in the fight against global terrorism. There are less than 40 key individuals serving and retired in the Pakistani and Chinese armies who play a critical role in acting as force multipliers in the GTA, and if they were subject to global sanctions, the impact on global terrorist operations would be immediate. Why Washington, London, Paris. Berlin, even New Delhi, are reluctant to impose sanctions, to make a gesture that many in their own establishments consider essential, incomprehensible to those who are outside the cold shadow of the government mechanism. Although China (especially the Central Military Commission) will oppose any initiative within the United Nations Security Council to brand its collaborator GHQ Rawalpindi as what it is, the endemic hotbed of global terror, the effort must be made by countries with leadership structures that are not slaves to the Sino-Wahhabi alliance. Before the end of its mandate in 2022, India must present to the UNSC understandable and credible evidence linking the GHQ Rawalpindi and its global force multipliers to the archipelago of global terror. The Indian government is not expected to remain silent or escape behind the curtain of perpetual procrastination, a country whose voters in 2014 and 2019 gave the BJP a comfortable tenure in the hope that national interests would be protected in a way that was absent in the past.

In the United States, regardless of the PR efforts of the captive White House media, citizens increasingly understand just how much Biden has let them down by cowardly adopting the same policies towards Afghanistan in 2021 as his predecessor agreed in Doha. Hopefully those who do not serve the interests (willingly or not) of the Sino-Wahhabi alliance will pull President Biden out of his sleepwalking in disaster not only for his party but for the country. India must play a role not passive but active in moving away from official generalities and stating in clear terms the danger posed by the archipelago of world terror which has the backing of the Sino-Wahhabi alliance as a result. decisions made by CPC General Secretary Xi Jinping since mid-2013.

President Biden will not be able to succeed in his stated mission of meeting and overcoming the Chinese challenge by ignoring the fault lines created by the Sino-Wahhabi alliance. If it changes gears and sets out on a constructive rather than a disastrous path, India will be an essential partner. The appeasement in 1930s Europe led to the catastrophe of genocide and conflict witnessed in 1939-45. Meeting the challenge posed by the GTA and its donors is necessary to avoid the societal and economic disaster foreseen for the great democracies by the Sino-Wahhabi alliance. The dilution of leadership shown in Washington will hopefully be temporary, but in the emptied common sense vacuum created by Joe Biden, India needs to step forward and help create both global awareness. as well as a global coalition to fight the efforts. by the Sino-Wahhabi alliance to use the terrorist machine as a means of weakening geopolitical rivals such as India and the United States, not to mention Japan, Australia and other countries attached to an Indo -Pacific free and open.