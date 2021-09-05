Prime Minister Imran Khan denounces “Nazi-inspired” BJP government





Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures as he speaks. Photo: Geo.tv/file “The registration of cases against his family is just another shameful example of India’s descent into fascism,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said. The PM condemns India’s action of tearing off Geelani’s body. Syed Ali Geelani died on Wednesday evening. against Geelani’s family, others for chanting pro-Pakistan slogans and wrapping his body in the Pakistani flag.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday lambasted the “Nazi-inspired” BJP government for extracting the remains of Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani and filing charges against his family.

Prime Minister paid tribute to Geelani in a tweet, calling him “one of the most respected and principled Kashmiri leaders” and condemned India in the strongest words for tearing his body from him .

“Second, the registration of cases against his family is just another shameful example of India’s descent into fascism under the Nazi-inspired RSS-BJP,” Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted.

Geelani, arguably Kashmir’s most prominent freedom fighter and rights activist, died Wednesday evening at his Hyderpora residence after battling a prolonged illness.

Indian authorities, fearing a mass uprising, quickly deployed thousands of troops across the occupied territory.

Indian occupation forces, however, snatched the body from the family and forcibly buried it in a cemetery in Hyderpora before sunrise.

The bereaved family chanted slogans in favor of independence and Pakistan. They were tortured and locked in a room by Indian forces, according to media reports.

On Saturday, FIRs were recorded against members of Geelani’s family and “other elements” by Indian police as videos of the family of the Kashmir freedom fighter and others chanted pro slogans. Pakistani and wrapped his body in the Pakistani flag.

Qureshi criticizes India for extracting Geelani’s body

In response to a question, Foreign Secretary Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Friday that he had raised the issue of India’s atrocities in occupied Kashmir with the British Foreign Secretary.

Qureshi was addressing a joint press conference with the British Foreign Secretary, who had arrived in Islamabad to meet with Pakistani authorities on developments in Afghanistan.

Pakistani foreign minister said he discussed how Geelani was denied a “decent burial” by Indian security forces, adding that it was a violation of an individual’s basic human right. .

“There will be hundreds of funerals [for Geelani]. There is one happening right here in Islamabad today. All parliamentarians will attend. If you [UK foreign secretary] weren’t there, I would have gone myself, ”Qureshi added.

He had said that it was not possible to suppress freedom of expression. The Pakistani foreign minister said he discussed the matter with Raab, who said the UK’s position on Kashmir was declared and known.

“However, he told me that didn’t stop them from raising human rights issues. [UK authorities] do that, thank you. “

In response, Raab said the UK has long had a policy of encouraging India and Pakistan to seek a long-standing solution to the Kashmir crisis.

“It is not for the UK to impose its solution on the Kashmir crisis,” he said, adding that London had encouraged Islamabad and New Delhi to engage in a concrete dialogue on the issue.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/368867-syed-ali-geelani-funeral-pm-imran-khan-lashes-out-at The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos