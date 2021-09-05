Erdogan in Turkey celebrates 102nd anniversary of Sivas Congress





The Congress was recognized as an important step on the way to the establishment of the Republic of Turkey



Turkey celebrated the 102nd anniversary of the Sivas Congress on Saturday. Today, we are taking every step with a sense of commitment to the decisions taken at the Sivas Congress, which form the basis of the Republic of Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a statement. Noting that Congress has been held in the midst of various hardships, Erdogan said that the determination and dedication of the Turkish nation however overcame obstacles and consequently won the War of Independence. He also paid tribute to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey, and all the soldiers who participated in the Turkish War of Independence. In a Twitter post, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said: On the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of the Sivas Congress, where the foundations of our independence were laid, I commemorate Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and all the heroes of the war of Turkish independence with mercy and gratitude. Meanwhile, Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop stressed the importance of Sivas Congress. Conviction, dedication and determination are what shaped the resolutions of Congress, Sentop said. The pivotal congress of the Turkish National Movement was held in the eastern province of Sivas on September 4, 1919, while Turkey was waging its war of independence. Here were made decisions that prepared the independence of a nation, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey, once said of the congress. At the congress, Atatürk continued the national liberation struggle he started in the Black Sea Province of Samsun Province on May 19 of the same year. Leaving Amasya in the Black Sea region, he traveled to Sivas on June 27, a city he called a reliable city. At the meeting in Sivas, the situation in the country was discussed and it was decided to hold a national congress in the city as soon as possible. Atatürk gave the guidelines for the Sivas congress and traveled to Erzurum to convene a congress on June 28. He returned to Sivas on September 2 and stayed there until December 18. A group under Ataturk’s leadership laid the foundation for the founding of the Republic of Turkey on September 4, 1919, in the building known today as the Ataturk Ethnographic Congress and Museum. According to records, during the seven-day congress various proposals were discussed for the liberation of the nation, and it ended on September 11, 1919, with the issuance of a final declaration. Either independence or death, Atatürk said of the principles the Congress came to. This movement led to a great victory on September 9, 1922, and was crowned with the proclamation of the republic on October 29, 1923.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.yenisafak.com/en/news/turkeys-erdogan-marks-102nd-anniversary-of-sivas-congress-3579701 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos