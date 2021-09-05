Cop26 Glasgow: Nicola Sturgeon responds to Boris Johnson for conspiracy n ° 10





NICOLA Sturgeon fought back as Downing Street wanted to remove her from the top of Cop26 to prevent it from being used as “an advertisement for an independence campaign”.

According to messages leaked by The Independent, No.10 and Cabinet Office advisers want to dismiss the SNP leader at the United Nations climate conference, which is being held in Glasgow.

Meeting notes and WhatsApp messages show that strategists tried to find a way to prevent Cop26 from becoming an “advertisement” for Scottish independence. Sturgeon hit back on social media, tweeting: “All that matters is that Cop26 achieves a result in line with the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees. “We need to work together and maximize contributions in this regard. “Anyone – me or the Prime Minister – who let politics get in the way would abdicate that responsibility. ” All that matters is that COP26 achieves a result in accordance with the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees. We need to work together and maximize contributions in this regard. Anyone – me or the Prime Minister – who let politics get involved would abdicate that responsibility. https://t.co/F7ciE316Jt – Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) September 4, 2021 World leaders will travel to Glasgow – home to the FM constituency – for two weeks starting October 31. But the leaked messages suggest the advisers plan to block Boris Johnson from sharing a platform with Sturgeon before and during the event. The prime minister should “neutralize” the prime minister by including other deconcentrated leaders where possible, they said. READ MORE: Cop26: Is Glasgow ready to host UK’s biggest climate summit? A counselor’s post referring to Sturgeon read: “This can be called a role for her. [as one of the UK’s leaders] but keeps him from taking center stage. ” Another said: “We cannot let this be used as an advertisement for an independence campaign.” The notes also document efforts to ensure that the Union flag is displayed as much as possible at the summit. Last month, during a visit to Scotland, Johnson turned against claims that the Prime Minister should not be “anywhere near” to the upcoming UN climate conference. Shortly after becoming Conservative leader in 2019, he told party members, “I’ll tell you what we’re going to do. this. “For example, the COP26 climate change summit that is going to be held… leaders from all over the world will come to Glasgow. “I guess I don’t mind seeing a saltire or two on this summit, but I want to see a Union Flag – I don’t want to see Nicola Sturgeon nearby.” The prime minister’s spokesperson said at the time that people would be “deeply embarrassed” to hear the prime minister speak “in such a childish manner”. Pressed by the comments last month, Johnson told BBC Scotland: “Well, of course there will be a role for Nicola, for Mark Drakeford, for everyone at COP26.”

