PM Narendra Modi to welcome Tokyo Paralympians: Anurag Thakur

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said today that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host the Paralympians from Tokyo, just as he hosted the Olympians earlier.

Anurag Thakur also congratulated Krishna Nagar and Suhas Yathiraj for winning gold and silver respectively at the Tokyo Paralympic Games to close the Indian campaign at the Games with a historic record of 19 medals. The Sports Minister also added that he will make big plans with the federations on how in 2024 and 2028 India could do better at the Games.

“What could be better news when you land in Karnataka and our young athlete who won another medal for India is from Karnataka,” he said, speaking to reporters outside of Banglore airport.

“My sincere congratulations to the medalist, who won gold and silver for us. I was looking at the numbers for 2016. We had a contingent of 19 members in 2016 and in 2021 we won 19 Paralympic medals. It shows. clearly India has done well, our medal count has increased say 5 times. This is a great accomplishment, a big thumbs up to all the athletes. “

India sent its largest contingent of 54 para-athletes in no less than 9 sporting disciplines to the Games. Badminton and taekwondo made their debut in Tokyo, both represented by India.

Since its first appearance at the Paralympic Games in 1968, India had won 12 medals in total until the 2016 edition in Rio. He has now dramatically improved that total number of 7 medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games alone.

“If you look at Prime Minister Modi’s vision when he took office as Prime Minister of this country, even for people with disabilities, he had special attention,” Anurag said.

“It is not today that Prime Minister Modi is considering the Paralympic Games, when he was CM of Gujarat, he was particularly focused on sport. And that is why, when he became Prime Minister, he has launched TOPS, the Khelo India program. At the grassroots level and at the elite level program which has really helped us to provide the facilities to the players and the athletes, “he added.

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.