Politics
PM Narendra Modi to welcome Tokyo Paralympians: Anurag Thakur
Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said today that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host the Paralympians from Tokyo, just as he hosted the Olympians earlier.
Anurag Thakur also congratulated Krishna Nagar and Suhas Yathiraj for winning gold and silver respectively at the Tokyo Paralympic Games to close the Indian campaign at the Games with a historic record of 19 medals. The Sports Minister also added that he will make big plans with the federations on how in 2024 and 2028 India could do better at the Games.
“What could be better news when you land in Karnataka and our young athlete who won another medal for India is from Karnataka,” he said, speaking to reporters outside of Banglore airport.
“My sincere congratulations to the medalist, who won gold and silver for us. I was looking at the numbers for 2016. We had a contingent of 19 members in 2016 and in 2021 we won 19 Paralympic medals. It shows. clearly India has done well, our medal count has increased say 5 times. This is a great accomplishment, a big thumbs up to all the athletes. “
India sent its largest contingent of 54 para-athletes in no less than 9 sporting disciplines to the Games. Badminton and taekwondo made their debut in Tokyo, both represented by India.
Since its first appearance at the Paralympic Games in 1968, India had won 12 medals in total until the 2016 edition in Rio. He has now dramatically improved that total number of 7 medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games alone.
“If you look at Prime Minister Modi’s vision when he took office as Prime Minister of this country, even for people with disabilities, he had special attention,” Anurag said.
“It is not today that Prime Minister Modi is considering the Paralympic Games, when he was CM of Gujarat, he was particularly focused on sport. And that is why, when he became Prime Minister, he has launched TOPS, the Khelo India program. At the grassroots level and at the elite level program which has really helped us to provide the facilities to the players and the athletes, “he added.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/pm-narendra-modi-will-host-tokyo-paralympians-anurag-thakur-11630826024081.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]