Pakistan to help Taliban form government in Af: Gen Bajwa to Raab: the Tribune India





Islamabad, September 4

Pakistani Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa told British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab on Saturday that Islamabad would “help” the Taliban to form an inclusive administration in neighboring Afghanistan.

General Bajwa, during his meeting with Raab here, discussed issues of mutual interest, regional security and the current situation in Afghanistan.

US “presses” Pak to fight terrorist groups

Islamabad: The Biden administration is quietly pressuring Pakistan to cooperate in the fight against terrorist groups such as ISIS-K and Al-Qaeda, according to a series of leaked documents and diplomatic cables sent to US media. The Dawn newspaper published an article on Saturday citing a report published by Politico on Friday on a series of diplomatic messages exchanged between Washington and Islamabad recently. PTI

The Pakistan Observer reported that General Bajwa told the meeting that Pakistan “will continue to strive for peace and stability in Afghanistan, as well as help in the formation of an inclusive administration.”

General Bajwa’s remarks came as the powerful Pakistani intelligence chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed rushed to Kabul on Saturday amid the Taliban struggling to finalize and install an inclusive government in Afghanistan that would be acceptable to the international community. .

The Taliban have postponed forming a new government in Afghanistan until next week as the insurgent group struggles to shape a broad and inclusive administration acceptable to the international community.

This is the second time that the Taliban have delayed the formation of the government. Initially, the group was to announce on Friday the formation of the new government headed by its co-founder Mulla Abdul Ghani Baradar.

British Foreign Minister Raab arrived in Pakistan on Thursday to meet with the country’s top leaders.

“The two parties agree to continue to seek means of cooperation in the fields of defense, training and the fight against terrorism,” the report said.

Raab said: “The basis of the UK-Pakistan relationship is very strong and the UK has a desire to take it to the next level. We also have a very clear and shared interest in the future of Afghanistan. We will judge the Taliban by their actions, not their words. – PTI

Pakistani PM speaks with Guterres

Islamabad: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that the world should engage with Afghanistan to meet humanitarian needs and ensure economic stability in order to avoid a refugee crisis in the country. Khan met with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the two discussed developments in Afghanistan. pti

