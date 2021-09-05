Super-Rich, Sissy Boys Celebrate All Targets of Xis’ Attempt to End Cultural Difference | Rana mitter

SSince the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on July 1, political edicts have been pouring in from Beijing. President Xi Jinping said the Chinese economy will now work to ensure common prosperity. Social media read this as a rhetorical attack on the country’s billionaires, who have grown accustomed to flaunting their wealth. There has been a high-profile crackdown on tech entrepreneurs, in part because of the CCP’s growing concern that figures such as Alibaba founder Jack Ma are becoming more important than the party itself. . New antitrust legislation may well shatter some of the big corporations that have dominated the sphere, creating more small businesses that the CCP hopes will spur innovation through increased competition and also be easier to control politically.

The ultra-rich Chinese strive to make large-scale philanthropic donations to solidify their reputation and avoid tax inspections, especially since the Chinese equivalent of the HMRC has the power to stop suspected fraudsters and keep them down. in secret for months. Tech billionaires are one target, but movie stars are another. Actress Zheng shuang she was told she was facing a $ 46 million (33 million) bill for unpaid taxes and nearly every million mentions online from her fellow performer Vicki Zhao Wei have been wiped from the Internet in China.

Meanwhile, censors have cracked down on what they call a wild online celebrity fan culture devoted to these same movie stars. For years, the online celebrity world in China has been a mix of increasingly vicious talent contests and gossip that makes the debates around Island of love looks pretty tame. Much of this rumor mill seems to act as an alternative to political debate; Criticizing top party leaders online is prohibited, but classifying movie stars as heroes or zeros has been fine so far. The authorities even named a source of corruption in China. sissy boys. This term, which is as dismissive in Chinese as it is in English, refers to the growing tendency of young male stars to use makeup and skin products to appear more feminized than the macho norms of traditional Chinese masculinity.

At first glance, common prosperity and the desire to eliminate the culture of sissy boy fans appear to be separate campaigns. But they indicate a growing trend in domestic politics and society: the desire to eliminate difference. In economic matters, this instinct is understandable. China has made huge strides in reducing poverty, but the World Bank still classifies a quarter of its population as living on less than $ 5.50 per day. In this context, the ostentatious lifestyles of the super-rich can be squeaky.

But the desire to bridge the income gap is increasingly accompanied by a desire to impose conformity with norms of gender, ethnicity and especially political points of view. The price of common prosperity seems to be a common culture with little room for serious variation. The attention of the West has been drawn to the trend towards ethnic conformity: re-education camps in Xinjiang reportedly forced Uyghur detainees to abandon conspicuous signs of Muslim religious practice and there were protests in Inner Mongolia then. that Mongolian lessons have been replaced by instruction in the national language of Mandarin. But Chinese authorities are also showing increasing signs of unease over gender and sexual norms. Next year Hong Kong must welcome the world Gay Games. A few years ago, the freewheeling political atmosphere of the city would have absorbed them without thinking. But since the passage of the National Security Law of 2020, which made many potentially illegal activities under vague and retrospectively defined laws, the Games have sparked controversy. A prominent pro-Beijing politician from Hong Kong, June Ho, called them a sheep skin wolf, suggesting that they would encourage ideas of same-sex marriage and encourage foreigners to wreak havoc.

On one level, China’s double war on economic inequality and widening gender and ethnic norms is not so far removed from some of the culture wars in countries like Hungary (now a close friend of China on the world stage) and Poland. All of these states have sought to combine government largesse on welfare, increasingly authoritarian control of civil society and the media, and an emphasis on supposedly traditional values ​​(although these traditions generally relate to Roman soldiers. rather than the Greek aesthetes). None of these states prohibit gay rights, but all are cold hotbeds for LGBTQ + people or non-traditional gender roles.

In the case of China, however, there are also tensions within the communist revolution. The CCP was founded out of a strong desire to create social equality, but there has always been disagreement over the distance and speed to go. In the 1980s, it was rumored that Deng Xiaoping said that some people had to get rich first as a result of his economic reforms. Two decades later, the Xi Jinping party is worried about the potential for unrest if China continues to have a Gini coefficient (the measure of inequality in a country) almost as high as that of the United States.

But the CCP has never been all about economics. Gender and sexuality have also been a constant source of problems for a party that has functioned as the stronghold of a particular type of revolutionary masculinity. As early as 1942, the feminist writer Ding ling challenged Mao Zedong to understand that the role of women in the Chinese revolution was not the same as that of men. He pushed it back, declaring that this class transcended sex as the center of revolutionary change. The attack of feminized clothing on men is not new either. During the Cultural Revolution, wearing trendy winklepicker shoes could get you killed as a class enemy, just as much as having a big house.

Today, the erasure of the internet’s social death can still await the Chinese who flaunt too much of their wealth or, worse yet, their excessively long and now officially unpatriotic skin care regimes.