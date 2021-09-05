PM Modi and others praise Noida DM for landing historic silver

Noida district magistrate and para-badminton player Suhas L Yathiraj made history today after winning silver at the Tokyo Paralympic Games and battling in the SL4 men’s singles final against Frenchman Lucas Mazur. Lucas won by 15-21, 21-17, 21-15 in 1 hour and 2 minutes at Court 1 – Yoyogi National Stadium.

Yathiraj (38), who is the district magistrate of GautamBuddha Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, ended his campaign with the historic silver medal after battling seeded Lucas Mazur of France in the final of the SL4 class in men’s singles.

He is an Officer of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) of the Uttar Pradesh cadre (lot 2007).

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Noida district magistrate and para-badminton player Suhas L Yathiraj for winning silver medal at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games while serving as public servant and called it “exceptional”.

Congratulations to Suhas Yathiraj who fought hard at the World # 1 and won silver in badminton at #Paralympic Games. Your dedication to playing sport while serving as a public servant is exceptional. Best wishes for a future full of achievements. – President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 5, 2021

“A fantastic confluence of service and sport!” Prime Minister Modi tweeted praising Suhas L Yathiraj, who became the first IAS officer to win a medal at the Paralympic Games after winning silver in men’s singles badminton (SL4) at Tokyo.

“Suhas Yathiraj has captured the imagination of our entire nation with her outstanding athletic performance. Congratulations to him for winning the silver medal in badminton, ”said PM Modi.

A fantastic confluence of service and sport! @dmgbnagar Suhas Yathiraj has captured the imaginations of our entire nation with his outstanding athletic performance. Congratulations to him for winning the silver medal in badminton. Best wishes to him for his future endeavors. pic.twitter.com/bFM9707VhZ – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2021

Hailing the triumph, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said: “I extend my sincere congratulations to him. He has also won numerous medals on previous occasions. In addition to performing his administrative duties efficiently, he was successful at the Paralympic Games.

The unranked Indian started the game quickly and fled with an 11-8 lead midway through the game against the Frenchman. Suhas continued with his superior tactics and agility, easily winning Game 1 by 21-15 in 20 minutes. He clearly looked like a man on a mission as he tied for the seed and even improved it in the opener.

