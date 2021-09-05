Afghan crisis live | Some domestic flights resume at Kabul airport





At least 17 people were killed in celebratory gunfire in Kabul, news agencies said on September 4, after Taliban sources said their fighters took control of Panjshir, the last province in Afghanistan to resist. to the Islamist group. The leaders of the opposition to the Taliban, however, denied that the province fell.

A group of Afghan women have taken to the streets to demand equal rights in this war-torn country. Meanwhile, the Taliban have postponed forming a new government in Afghanistan until next week, their spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said on September 4.

Read | afghan days

Here are the latest developments:

Afghanistan

Some domestic flights resume at Kabul airport

Some domestic flights have resumed at the Afghan International Airport in Kabul, with state-owned Ariana Afghan Airline flies to three provinces.

Shershah Stor, manager of the airline’s station at the airport, told The Associated Press on Sunday that the flights took place on September 4 to the western provinces of Herat, southern Kandahar and the north. by Balkh. He said the flights were made without a functioning radar system at the airport.

Mr Stor said three more flights are scheduled for Sept. 5 to the same provinces. -PTI

Iran

Iranian President calls for elections in Afghanistan

The Iranian president calls for elections in Afghanistan to determine the future of the country, where he hopes peace will return after the departure of Western troops and the takeover by the Taliban.

Speaking on state television on September 4, Ebrahim Raisi said the Afghan people should vote to determine their own government as soon as possible.

There should be a government elected by the votes and the will of the people, ”he said. -AP

International

“Everything will be fine”: ISI chief during visit to Afghanistan

Powerful Pakistani intelligence chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, who rushed to Kabul for an unannounced visit amid Taliban efforts to finalize a government in Afghanistan, expressed confidence on September 4 that “all will be well.” In the war-weary country.

A delegation of senior Pakistani officials led by Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt. Gen. Hameed has arrived in Kabul to hold talks with the new Taliban government, the Pakistan Observer newspaper reported. -PTI

Pakistan

World Should Engage With Afghanistan To Address Humanitarian Needs, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Says

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on September 4 that the world should engage with Afghanistan to meet humanitarian needs and ensure economic stability in order to avert a refugee crisis in the war-torn country.

Khan spoke by phone with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the two leaders discussed developments in Afghanistan, with particular emphasis on the humanitarian situation.

According to a statement from the prime minister’s office, Khan stressed the need for the international community to engage more with Afghanistan, prioritizing urgently addressing humanitarian needs and ensuring economic stability. -PTI

India

The government should explain to the country its policy on Afghanistan and the Taliban (Congress)

The September 4 Congress expressed concern about the “Afghanistan-Russia-Pakistan triangle” and asked the government to clarify to the country its policy vis-à-vis Afghanistan and the Taliban.

Congress spokesman Gourav Vallabh said the government was engaging in “the lowest level of diplomacy” because it simply resorted to “disaster management”.

“Please let us know what is your policy regarding Afghanistan? What is your policy regarding the Taliban? Please share it with the country,” he told reporters. -PTI

International

Afghan directors plead for not forgetting the Afghan people at the Venice Film Festival

Afghan women directors who fled the Taliban are begging the world to remember the Afghan people and support their artists.

The women spoke at a panel discussion at the Venice Film Festival to warn that a country without culture will eventually lose its identity.

Sahraa Karimi, the first woman president of the Afghan Film Organization, choked on telling reporters all that was lost after the Taliban completed their takeover of the country. -AP

India

Taliban talks reassuring, Foreign Minister Shringla says

Four days after announcing that the Indian government had held talks with the Taliban in Doha, Foreign Minister Harshvardhan Shringla said the Taliban had so far been reassuring and reasonable, but stressed that the government continued to approach the new regime in Kabul with caution. His comments came as the Taliban continued to work on the formation of the government, which was delayed for the second day, amid reports of differences between various factions.

I think they [Taliban] made reassuring noises from their side. Our engagement with them has been limited, and it’s not that we’re having a solid conversation. But whatever conversations we’ve had so far, the Taliban seem to indicate that they will be reasonable in the way they handle things, Shringla told reporters during his visit to Washington on Saturday, saying that there had been more than one such engagement with the group.

India

BJP has no idea protecting India’s interests, says Salman Khurshid

On September 4, top Congress leader Salman Khurshid claimed that the Center had initially turned a blind eye to the Afghan situation and that the BJP had no idea protecting India’s interests in the region.

Demanding that the government reveal what it discussed with the Taliban, Mr. Khurshid, a former foreign minister, said Congress would cooperate and support the Center on the Afghan issue as it is a “security issue. national “.

“At first, the Center turned a blind eye to the Afghan situation as if it were a problem uniquely related to the United States and its allies. There are serious security concerns and the threat to our national interests due to the current situation in Afghanistan. The BJP is clueless about protecting India’s interests in the region, “he said at a press conference. -PTI

International

Pak “will help” the Taliban to train an inclusive administrator in Afghanistan: General Bajwa to Briton Dominic Raab

Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on September 4 told British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab that Islamabad would “help” the Taliban to form an inclusive administration in Afghanistan. neighbor.

General Bajwa, during his meeting with Mr. Raab, discussed issues of mutual interest, regional security and the current situation in Afghanistan. -PTI

United States

US official says Kosovo will host Afghans

The United States intends to send the Afghan evacuees who failed the first screenings to the nation of Kosovo, which has agreed to house them for up to a year, a US official told The Associated Press September 4.

The US plan for potentially long-term stays in a third country for Afghan evacuees whose cases require more in-depth treatment risks meeting objections from refugee advocates. They complain about the lack of transparency and the uncertain legal competence of the Biden administrations which use overseas transit sites to screen the some 120,000 evacuees from Taliban-held Afghanistan. -AP

International

Afghanistan a wake-up call for Europe on defense, leadership: France

Security challenges resulting from upheaval in Afghanistan should be a wake-up call for the European Union, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on September 4, urging the EU to be more ambitious on defense and global leadership.

“Europe must become the No.3 superpower alongside China and the United States. Let us open our eyes, we are facing threats and we can no longer count on the protection of the United States,” said M The Mayor to journalists at an annual conference. business conference in Cernobbio on Lake Como.

“Afghanistan is a wake-up call,” he said, adding that Europe also faces security threats in the Middle East and Africa. -REUTERS

Afghanistan

Taliban, opposition battle for Panjshir valley, Pakistani spy chief flies to Kabul

The Taliban and opposition forces were fighting on September 4 for control of the Panjshir valley north of Kabul, the last province in Afghanistan to resist the Islamist group, according to reports.

Taliban sources said on September 3 that its fighters had taken the valley, although resistance denied it had fallen.

The Taliban have so far not released any public statement that they had taken the valley, which resisted their rule when they were in power in Kabul from 1996 to 2001. -REUTERS

Afghanistan

Taliban special forces brutally end women’s protest

Taliban special forces in camouflage fired their weapons on September 4, bringing a brutal and frightening end to the latest protest march in the capital by Afghan women demanding equal rights for the new leaders.

Also on September 4, the head of the powerful Pakistani intelligence agency, which has disproportionate influence over the Taliban, paid a surprise visit to Kabul. -AP

International

Afghanistan could be the catalyst for the EU’s common migration policy (Commissioner)

Events in Afghanistan could be a catalyst for the European Union to develop a common migration policy, EU Commissioner Margaritis Schinas said in a newspaper interview.

EU states fear the Taliban takeover could trigger a repeat of the 2015/16 crisis, when the arrival of more than a million migrants, mostly from the Middle East, strained social security and protection systems and fueled support for far-right groups.

“It is true that we are now in a major crisis, but the EU did not cause the situation, but we are once again called to be part of a solution”, the Greek commissioner told the Austrian daily. , whose mandate includes migration policy. Wiener Zeitung. -REUTERS

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/afghanistan-crisis-september-5-live-updates/article36299984.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos