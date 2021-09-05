AJI urges Jokowi to correct decision to fire 57 KPK employees





TWK’s controversy is Jokowi’s push to show his commitment to rooting out corruption. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – The Board of Directors of the Indonesian Alliance of Independent Journalists (AJI) urged President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to resolve the National Insight Test (TWK) controversy for 57 employees of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK). AJI Indonesia General President Sasmito Madrim in a written statement in Jakarta on Sunday (4/9) said three pressures on the president. First, President Jokowi must stick to his initial commitment and prove it by a concrete attitude to arbitrate the controversy of the employees of TWK KPK. President Jokowi should also follow Komnas HAM’s recommendations in the form of corrective actions to appoint all KPK employees who are reported not to have passed the TWK. President Jokowi should ask the KPK to follow the recommendations of Komnas HAM and implement the corrective actions requested by the mediator. “We don’t want a freakish attitude, making the public even more suspicious of promises made by state officials,” Sasmito said. Sasmito said revising the KPK law was certainly not a decision that would be forgotten. So, if you continue to allow the dismissal of honest KPK employees, the entire history of leadership has collapsed the corruption eradication in Indonesia. Previously, the Ombudsman’s Public Service Oversight Agency found that there were administrative flaws, procedural irregularities and abuses in the process of policy making, TWK implementation and determination results. The conclusions and opinions of the Mediator of the Republic of Indonesia are legal opinions which have been tested, as they must be respected by the public service institution reported, namely the KPK. Meanwhile, Komnas HAM has observed that the process of transferring the status of KPK agents to ASN via the TWK assessment is seen as a form of dismissal of certain agents with certain backgrounds. The indication is illustrated, among other things, by the field profiling of a number of KPK employees. The report, which is over 300 pages long, also reveals the findings of 11 forms of alleged human rights violations, including violations of the right to justice and legal certainty, women’s rights, the right to be free from harm. racial and ethnic discrimination, the rights to security, the rights to privacy, the rights to information, the public and the right to freedom of expression. Based on this set of findings, there should no longer be any reason for the KPK not to appoint 75 KPK employees (who later 50 of them were marked in red) as state officials. “When human rights are ignored, the law is humiliated and injustice is silenced, so people should speak out. Also, those with the highest authority,” Sasmito said. In addition, President Jokowi, as superior, must take over and correct the decision of the KPK. It’s a boost for Jokowi to prove his concrete position in favor of eradicating corruption, and emphasizes that TWK’s disapproval of being used as a “tool” to kick out employees with integrity, as he put it. on May 17, 2021. According to Sasmito, President Jokowi once said that the TWK results for KPK employees should be measures to improve the KPK, both of individuals and institutions, and not immediately be used as the basis for firing 75 employees. of KPK which were declared unsuccessful. the test. “If Jokowi does not immediately take a stand, it seems appropriate that the public continue to distrust and question the seriousness of the head of state’s remarks,” Sasmito also said. source: Between

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republika.co.id/berita/qyyc69409/aji-desak-jokowi-koreksi-keputusan-pemecatan-57-pegawai-kpk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos